×

Abba Makama’s Surreal ‘Lost Okoroshi’ Explores Nigerian Beliefs in Modern Age

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lost Okoroshi
CREDIT: TIFF

A disillusioned security guard haunted by dreams of ancestral spirits wakes up one morning to find himself transformed into a purple masquerade, a traditional spirit-creature that stalks the streets of Lagos, in Abba Makama’s surrealist romp “The Lost Okoroshi.”

The follow-up to Makama’s kinetic, colorful feature debut, “Green White Green,” which marked him as one of the Nigerian film industry’s fast-rising stars, “The Lost Okoroshi” made its world premiere in the Discovery section of the Toronto Intl. Film Festival Sept. 6.

After playfully exploring Nigerian identity in his first film, Makama returns to look at the uneasy fit of his country’s traditional beliefs with the modern age. “We wanted to start a debate about cultural identity, and themes like Westernization and modernity,” he said. “I think it’s a question we’re even still wrapping our heads around.”

The vehicle to explore that question is the masquerade, a costumed creature that’s said to represent ancestral spirits. Makama recalled being absorbed by masquerades when visiting his mother’s village as a child, only to later discover there were flesh-and-bone human beings inside the costumes.

“That even fascinated me more. It just meant that the moment this guy puts on this mask, he’s now elevated to the status of a god, or a spiritual being,” said Makama. “Society chooses to believe that and they run with that narrative. That in itself is brilliant and powerful and really intriguing.”

Though the influence of Christianity and Islam has “demonized” the masquerade in contemporary Nigeria, said the director, “The Lost Okoroshi” explores how such traditional beliefs can still take root in modern, urban African life. For Makama, masquerades have the potential to answer deeper life questions and reveal new ways of being. “Each masquerade has its own story,” he said. “We’re sitting on something so amazing here.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Nate Parker Rape Accusation

    Nate Parker Lashes Back at Critics of 'American Skin'

    Nate Parker, whose new film “American Skin” received a number of negative reviews at the Venice Film Festival, said Monday that he doesn’t care what critics say and that his goal is to make art that connects with audiences. “I made this film for people to see it,” Parker told Variety in an exclusive interview [...]

  • Lost Okoroshi

    Abba Makama's Surreal 'Lost Okoroshi' Explores Nigerian Beliefs in Modern Age

    A disillusioned security guard haunted by dreams of ancestral spirits wakes up one morning to find himself transformed into a purple masquerade, a traditional spirit-creature that stalks the streets of Lagos, in Abba Makama’s surrealist romp “The Lost Okoroshi.” The follow-up to Makama’s kinetic, colorful feature debut, “Green White Green,” which marked him as one [...]

  • 'Downton Abbey' Makers on Movie Sequels:

    'Downton Abbey' Creators on Movie Sequels: 'It's All Down to How Much the Fans Take to It'

    “Downton Abbey’s” creators say that more big-screen installments of the hit show could follow if the new movie, which premieres in London on Monday, proves successful. “I don’t see why not,” writer Julian Fellowes told Variety in an interview ahead of the premiere of the Focus Features and Carnival Films movie, adding that the prospect [...]

  • L-R BILL HADER as Richie Tozier,

    Why 'It: Chapter Two' Conquered the Box Office

    Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” provided a necessary lift to a lagging domestic box office, dominating over the competition with $91 million in North America. Though it fell short of the first film’s record-breaking $123 million debut in 2017, those figures still represent a promising result. “Unless you’re ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ you’re not [...]

  • Jamie DornanVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Two Experimental Toronto Films Give Jamie Dornan a New Shade

    In a landscape rife with superhero sequels and action tentpoles, you can’t blame a modern movie star for wanting a palate cleanser Jamie Dornan, who shot to fame with the steamy “Fifty Shades of Grey” film trilogy, has two movies playing Toronto that give some insight into the next phase of his career, after putting [...]

  • Tu-Me-Manques

    Bolivia Submits Controversial Gay Drama ‘Tu Me Manques’ to the Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bolivia’s selection committee has opted to submit Rodrigo Bellott’s polemical “Tu Me Manques” to vie for the International Feature Film Academy Award. The gay drama beat 11 other local films in contention. “By supporting my film despite the controversy, Bolivia has proven that it is a progressive country, and that in the end, art and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad