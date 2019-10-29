×

Judd Apatow, Brad Bird, Aaron Paul Slam Netflix’s Testing of Variable Playback Speed

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Judd Apatow - Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special - The Zen Diaries of Garry ShandlingCreative Arts Emmy Awards, Press Room, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Following Netflix’s announcement that the streamer is testing faster playback speeds — allowing consumers to watch films at a higher rate than intended — various industry members including Judd Apatow, Aaron Paul, and Brad Bird have come forward to share their feelings on the possible update.

Apatow was particularly displeased with the new feature. “No. That’s not how it works. Distributors don’t get to change the way the content is presented,” he said in a tweet. “Doing so is a breaking of trust and won’t be tolerated by the people who provide it. Let the people who don’t care put it in their contracts that they don’t care. Most all do.”

Apatow was joined in his sentiments by “Bring It On” director Peyton Reed, who vowed to fight against the feature alongside other directors in his network.

Bird took to Twitter to express his distaste, saying, “Whelp— another spectacularly bad idea, and another cut to the already bleeding-out cinema experience,” Bird said. “Why support & finance filmmakers visions on one hand and then work to destroy the presentation of those films on the other???”

Paul, whose “Breaking Bad” character was mentioned in an Uproxx article drawing attention to the test, dropped his two cents on the idea. “Stop. As the person talked about in this article I felt the need to speak out. There is NO WAY Netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else’s art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix?”

Uproxx has since updated the original story with a statement from Netflix.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix. This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix,” the streamer told the publication.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Judd Apatow - Outstanding Documentary or

    Judd Apatow, Brad Bird, Aaron Paul Slam Netflix's Testing of Variable Playback Speed

    Following Netflix’s announcement that the streamer is testing faster playback speeds — allowing consumers to watch films at a higher rate than intended — various industry members including Judd Apatow, Aaron Paul, and Brad Bird have come forward to share their feelings on the possible update. Apatow was particularly displeased with the new feature. “No. [...]

  • Mark Damon, CEO & Chairman, Foresight

    'Sinbad' Remake Obtains Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mark Damon’s DCR Finance Corp. has signed a deal to provide $65 million in financing for a new version of “Sinbad” with production set to begin in early 2020, Variety has learned exclusively. DCR, a media financing fund headed by Damon, Adi Cohen and Jordi Rediu, will unveil details to potential buyers at the American [...]

  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

    'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Maintains Box Office Reign Over 'Joker' After All

    Angelina Jolie kept the crown away from Joaquin Phoenix over the weekend in one of the closest box office races in recent memory. Final figures released Monday showed that Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” slipped past Warner Bros.’ “Joker” with $19.37 million to $19.25 million for the Friday-Sunday weekend — or a gap of about [...]

  • Tora-San, Wish You Were Here

    Tokyo Film Review: 'Tora-san, Wish You Were Here'

    Japanese screen legend Kiyoshi Atsumi built his entire career on one role. For nearly three decades, the comic actor played a character named Torajiro Kuruma — “Tora-san” to his onscreen family and real-world fans — appearing in approximately two new installments of the long-running franchise per year. To Japanese audiences, Atsumi was Tora-san, a connection the actor [...]

  • Bill Condon

    Bill Condon Developing 'A Christmas Carol' Musical for Disney

    Bill Condon is back in business with Disney, developing a musical based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz has written the music for the film, told from the point of view of Jacob Marley. In Dickens’ story, Marley is Ebenezer Scrooge’s deceased business partner. He warns Scrooge that he will be [...]

  • Olivia Wilde

    Olivia Wilde Responds to Airline Censorship of Lesbian Sex Scene in 'Booksmart': 'My Heart Just Broke'

    UPDATED: “Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein expressed shock and disappointment over news that an airline apparently censored their film’s lesbian sex scene. “I don’t understand it,” Wilde told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet at the Academy’s Governors Awards on Sunday night. “There’s censorship, airline to airline, of [...]

  • Citizen K Documentary

    Alex Gibney's 'Citizen K' Documentary About Putin Adversary Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alex Gibney’s “Citizen K” is a devastating portrait of corruption in Vladimir Putin’s Russia that seems to grow ever more timely. It follows Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch and ally of Putin who became an unlikely political dissident, risking everything to blow the whistle on the threat the Russian leader poses to democracy. “After 2016, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad