Aaron Paul Addresses ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Reports: ‘It Has to Star Jessie’

Erin Nyren

Aaron Paul attends the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival 'Coffee Talk' Pioneer Award given to Aaron Paul hosted by Ford and Variety, held at the Argyros Theatre in Sun Valley, ID2019 Sun Valley Film Festival Pioneer Award given to Aaron Paul, 'Coffee Talk', Sun Valley, USA - 15 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Merritt/Radarpics for SVFF/REX/S

News on the Breaking Bad movie seems to be coming in fits and starts.

At the Sun Valley Film Festival on Friday, series star Aaron Paul didn’t confirm whether he was involved in the upcoming movie sequel, which will first air on Netflix and then AMC, as Variety reported in February, but did indicate that he was open to reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman.

“Rumors are funny — I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo,” Paul said to a packed house at the fest’s Coffee Talk event, which was sponsored by Variety. “I haven’t heard anything about the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie but if there is one and it comes together I’d love to be a part of it.” “If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it.”

All hoping for a Pinkman return doesn’t seem to be lost, however.

“In case you haven’t caught up on the TV series, Walter dies, so….it has to star Jesse,” Paul continued.

It’s unknown if Bryan Cranston, who played main character Walter White in the series, will appear in the film. Cranston previously confirmed the film was happening but would not say whether or not he would be involved.

Per the New Mexico Film Office, a film titled “Greenbrier” was scheduled to film in Albuquerque from November to mid-February. The official description of the film states: “‘Greenbrier’ tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Fans of the series will recall that Pinkman was kidnapped by a gang of neo-Nazis and forced to continue cooking meth for them until he escaped with the aid of Walter White.

