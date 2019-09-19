×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate Hires ‘A Quiet Place’ Producer Aaron Janus as Senior VP of Production

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aaron Janus Lionsgate
CREDIT: Courtesy Lionsgate

Lionsgate has hired Aaron Janus as its new senior vice president of production and promoted Meredith Wieck to the post of vice president of production. 

Prior to Lionsgate, Janus served as Platinum Dunes’ head of development, where he oversaw filmmakers Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Michael Bane. There, he brought in “A Quiet Place,” on which he’s credited as an executive producer. The film went on to gross $341 million worldwide. Before Platinum Dunes, Janus was the director of film production and development at 20th Century Fox and vice president of development for Scott Rudin Productions.

Both Janus and Wieck will report to Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of production. 

“Aaron is an exciting addition to our strong team,” Westerman said in a statement. “He is deeply respected by talent and his track record speaks to his extraordinary taste and his eye for special material. Over and over, he has championed fresh voices and stories and, as a result, his career has been filled with movies that audiences love. Additionally, Meredith has been at the studio for four years and has consistently showcased strong leadership skills and excellent taste. We’re delighted to recognize her hard work with this promotion.”  

Wieck has been with Lionsgate since 2015 and is currently working on Jay Roach’s film about the Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal, “Bombshell,” starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. It will hit theaters on Dec. 20. Previously, Wieck worked as associate producer on the “Now You See Me” series that grossed $700 million worldwide. She began her career at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer followed by two years of working for Mary Parent at her Paramount-based production shingle Disruption Entertainment. 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • If I Were a Rich Man

    Filmax Nabs Alvaro Fernandez Armero’s ‘If I Were a Rich Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN – Filmax has taken international rights to Álvaro Fernández Armero’s comedy “If I Were a Rich Man.” Produced by Telecinco Cinema, Think Studio and Ciskul, and backed by Mediaset España and Movistar+, “If I Were a Rich Man” is a Spanish remake of Michel Munz and Gerard Bitton’s French comedy “Ah! Si j’étais [...]

  • Baby

    Latido Takes Juanma Bajo Ulloa’s 'Baby' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN – Latido Films has taken world sales rights outside Spain on Juanma Bajo Ulloa’s “Baby,” a drama with a psychological thriller narrative thrust starring Rosie Day (“Down a Dark Hall”), Harriet Sansom Harris (“Phantom Thread”), Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones”), Charo López (“All Night Long”) and young actress Mafalda Carbonell (“To Live Twice”). [...]

  • Noahs Ark

    India’s Symbiosys to Co-Produce, Co-Animate Gullane’s ‘Noah’s Ark’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Noah’s Ark – A Musical Adventure,” Brazil’s most ambitious animated feature ever, just got a bit bigger with the announcement that producers Fabiano Gullane’s Gullane, Walter Salles’ Videofilmes and Felipe Sabino and Daniel Greco’s NIP will be joined by leading Indian animation studio Symbiosys Technologies as co-producers and co-animators. The partnership marks the first occasion [...]

  • Navarra

    Navarre Film Commission Celebrates First Decade at San Sebastian

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —    Since the 1950s, Spain has been a favorite European shooting locale. One of the biggest reasons remains its easily accessible, unique and diverse locations. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this past June, the Navarre Film Commission kicked off a traveling exhibition which has been touring Spain over the summer and will present [...]

  • Rambo Last Blood

    Film Review: 'Rambo: Last Blood'

    Home has always been an abstract concept for John Rambo, which is what the last scene of 2008’s otherwise expendable “Rambo” sequel finally gave the iconic Sylvester Stallone character: a moment when this unsettled Vietnam War survivor, looking very much the worse for wear, lumbers up to a mailbox bearing the character’s surname. At last, [...]

  • Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith. Jada

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inks Development Pact With Telepool (EXCLUSIVE)

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s new media venture, Westbrook Inc., has signed a co-development agreement for feature films, television shows and digital entertainment formats with German-based film and TV company Telepool. The move follows the acquisition of Telepool last year by Smith and Elysian Fields, a Zurich-based investment company. Westbrook, launched this year by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad