‘Wallace and Gromit’ Studio Aardman to Make Short Film for Netflix

“Shaun the Sheep” and “Wallace and Gromit” producer Aardman is making “Robin Robin,” a short film, for Netflix. The project marks a move away for Aardman from working with the BBC, which has broadcast the Oscar-winning stop-motion specialist’s hit projects over the years.

“Robin Robin,” which will bow around Christmas 2020, is about a bird raised by a family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on a daring heist to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse. The 30-minute special, which is in production at Aardman’s studio in the U.K., will feature animal characters made from natural materials rather than Aardman’s trademark Plasticine.

Dan Ojari (“Slow Derek”) and Mikey Please (“The Eagleman Stag”) are the creators and directors of the show. Helen Argo (“Wallace & Gromit’s Musical Marvels”) will produce, and Sarah Cox (“Heavy Pockets) exec produce.

“When Mikey and Dan first pitched us the concept for ‘Robin Robin,’ we knew instantly that this was a rare and special project that we had to make together,” Cox said. “It’s a beautifully crafted stop-frame musical that immediately feels classic whilst being groundbreaking and modern.”

Alexi Wheeler, manager of kids and family international originals at Netflix, added: “Together with Aardman, we’re thrilled to celebrate and introduce new generations of families around the world to the craft of stop motion animation through ‘Robin Robin,’ a magical tale that warms the heart and can be enjoyed by the whole family.”

The owners of Aardman said late last year that they would transfer ownership of the company to its employees.

Netflix is pushing more heavily into original animation from the international market. Sergio Pablos’s “Klaus” has just dropped on the SVOD platform.