×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aardman Appoints Sean Clarke as New Managing Director

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sean Clarke Aardman Staff Photography Bristol.Pic - Gareth Iwan Jones
CREDIT: Gareth Iwan Jones

Aardman, the Oscar-winning animation studio behind “Chicken Run” and “Early Man,” has appointed Sean Clarke as its new managing director, replacing co-founder David Sproxton, who is stepping down after 43 years. Clarke has worked at the British studio for more than 20 years, including heading the international rights and marketing department for over a decade.

Sproxton and fellow co-founder Peter Lord announced last November that they would be transferring ownership of Aardman to its staff to ensure that the studio would retain its independence and to secure its creative and cultural legacy. At that time, Sproxton announced that he would stay on as managing director but would look for a successor and move into a consultancy role. He will sit on the studio’s board of trustees.

Sproxton said Clarke had “cut through very strong competition” to take his place. Clarke “has a deep understanding of the creative culture at Aardman – which will ensure continuity – in addition to a very strong, clear and exciting strategy to take the company forward, so it will certainly not be resting on its laurels,” Sproxton said. “There are wonderful projects on the slate with new creative talent behind them, and the future looks very bright. I am more than confident that, with Sean leading the executive board, the company will thrive.”

Related

Clarke originally joined Aardman in 1998 as its head of consumer products. In 2008, he became head of rights and brand development, with responsibility for global brand development across all platforms. He was instrumental in the launch of Aardman’s YouTube channels, which attract more than 1.2 billion views every year, and in the development of themed attractions with immersive storytelling, including Shaun the Sheep Land in Sweden, which opened in 2015.

“The studio’s strength has always been in its visionary creativity and storytelling expertise which, combined, mean that we are able to adapt to new platforms and changes in the way we consume entertainment whilst delivering consistently inspiring, funny and engaging animation,” said Clarke. “Ensuring that our independent spirit and our unique blend of innovation and integrity remain at the heart of everything we do – while nurturing and supporting sensational new creatives alongside our existing roster of incredible talent – will be a guiding principle.”

Lord remains creative director, focusing on Aardman’s film output, which includes the upcoming “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” and next year’s “Chicken Run 2.” “Farmageddon” launches internationally later this month before opening in the U.K. on Oct. 18 and in the U.S. on Dec. 13.

“Chicken Run 2,” a sequel to Aardman’s first and most successful feature, is scheduled for release next summer. “Chicken Run 2” is directed by Sam Fell, who handled the studio’s 2006 feature “Flushed Away.” The original “Chicken Run,” released in 2000, was directed by multi-Oscar-winner Nick Park, whose last feature was 2018 Aardman title “Early Man.”

Aardman’s seven features to date have collectively grossed $1.03 billion at the global box office. The studio is also set to launch its first major piece of original content for the theme park market with a 4D immersive experience at Efteling: World of Wonders in the Netherlands, which will open in November.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Antenna

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Antenna'

    Jump scares, creepy noises and the tease of hidden-from-view dangers are all fine. But a truly frightening horror film unsettles with more than its crafts, but instead through the vulnerability of defenseless people stuck with bad options only. First-time writer-director Orçun Behram’s highly stylized and mildly disturbing “The Antenna,” a metaphor on Turkey’s current ruling [...]

  • Ad Astra Box Office

    Box Office Battle: 'Ad Astra' Takes on 'Rambo: Last Blood' and 'Downton Abbey'

    “Hustlers” and “Good Boys” proved that even in the age of Marvel dominance and remake mania, movies that don’t exist within an established franchise can still be box office draws. Can “Ad Astra” continue that trend? The space drama — starring Brad Pitt and directed by James Gray — arrives on the big screen this [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Accuser Lucia Evans Breaks

    Harvey Weinstein Accuser Lucia Evans Breaks Silence After D.A. Dropped Charge

    Lucia Evans gave a wrenching account on Tuesday of her efforts to hold Harvey Weinstein responsible for sexual assault, saying she felt betrayed after the Manhattan D.A.’s office dropped her allegations last year. Evans spoke to Variety after giving a speech at a conference on influencer fraud in Manhattan, making her first public comments on [...]

  • Ad Astra

    How 'Ad Astra' Production Crew Created Authentic Look for Brad Pitt Space Drama

    In “Ad Astra,” Brad Pitt’s astronaut Roy McBride crosses the solar system to find and confront his long-lost father, requiring the movie crew to create an authentic-looking future that conveys the theme of traveling long distances to learn the lesson that it’s where you started from that has the most value. “Visually, the aim was [...]

  • Nahnatchka Khan'Always Be My Maybe' film

    'Fresh Off the Boat' Creator Nahnatchka Khan Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

    Netflix has signed “Fresh Off the Boat” creator and executive producer Nahnatchka Khan to an exclusive multi-year first look deal for feature films. Khan made her feature film directorial debut with “Always Be My Maybe” starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. The romantic comedy premiered on Netflix in May and was seen by 32 million [...]

  • The Mover

    Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro, Costa Rica Announce Oscar Contenders

    Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro and Costa Rica are the latest countries to announce their entries for the newly rebranded International Feature Film award at the 92nd Academy Awards. All four countries are seeking their first Oscar nomination in what was formerly known as the foreign-language film category. Latvia has selected Holocaust drama “The Mover” (pictured) as [...]

  • The Sky Is Pink

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Sky is Pink'

    Shonali Bose’s much-laureled 2014 “Margarita with a Straw” was a film whose presentation of a cerebral palsy-afflicted heroine sidestepped all the usual hand-wringing inspirational clichés of disability portrayal, making her story all the more enlightening and affecting. It is particularly disappointing, then, that the director’s followup should approach another tale of genetic infirmity with all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad