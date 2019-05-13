×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Star Is Born’ Producer Developing Cinderella ‘Stepsister’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stepsister,” a re-imagined Cinderella story, is in the works as a movie with “A Star Is Born” producer  Lynette Howell Taylor and “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea.

Emma Frost, whose credit include “Shameless” and “The Spanish Princess,” will adapt the book, which will be published in the U.S. by Scholastic on Tuesday. The upcoming young adult book is an alternative fairy tale told from the point-of-view of one of Cinderella’s stepsisters, who examines the path she’s been pushed toward, tries to make amends and redefines strength and beauty on her own terms.

Endeavor Content acquired the film rights to “Stepsister” in 2017. Howell Taylor and Samantha Housman will produce for 51 Entertainment and Papandrea and Steve Hutensky will produce for Made Up Stories with the company’s Jeanne Snow serving as executive producer.

“Stepsister” has already sold in more than 15 languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, Brazilian, Portuguese and Russian. It will be published by Hot Key, an imprint of Bonnier Books, in the U.K. on May 15.

Related

Howell Taylor was nominated this year along with Bill Gerber and Bradley Cooper for an Academy Award for Best Picture for “A Star Is Born.” 51 Entertainment and Endeavor Content developed the feature “Lady Business” with Brie Larson, which is set up at Netflix.

Made Up Stories is partnering with Endeavor Content alongside Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films to adapt Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” for which Hulu gave a straight-to-series order and is expected for release in late 2020.

Frost recently completed the screenplay for Focus Features’ “Switched On.” Her next project will be “All These Beautiful Strangers for Made Up Stories. She also recently wrote the screenplay for Ron Howard’s “Zelda,” which will star Jennifer Lawrence. Donnelly’s previous work includes “Lost in a Book,” which was on the New York Times best-seller list and was set in the world of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Frost is repped by Curtis Brown Group and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner and Gellman. Donnelly is repped by Writers House and WME. Papandrea is represented by WME.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Gong Li

    Gong Li to Receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes

    Actress Gong Li will become the first person of Asian descent to win the Kering Group and Cannes Film Festival’s annual women in motion award. The prize will be presented by Kering’s chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault and the festival’s president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Fremaux at a dinner on Sunday. The award [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson

    Shia LaBeouf, Mel Gibson Starring in Comedy About New York's Super Rich, ‘Rothchild’

    Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson will star in “Rothchild,” a dark comedy about New York’s super rich helmed by “Stan & Ollie” director Jon S. Baird. HanWay Films has boarded the project and will kick off international sales at Cannes. CAA Media Finance is handling the North American rights. LaBeouf plays Becket Rothchild, who was [...]

  • Lupita Nyong'oSecret Chopard party, 71st Cannes

    Cannes 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    The red carpets are being rolled out. The champagne is on ice. And the guest lists are being scrutinized. Here is Variety’s ultimate party guide for Cannes 2019… Tuesday, May 14Bodvár House of Rosés PartyA reception in honor of “The Dead Don’t Die’s” Luka Sabbat. 3.14 Hotel, 2 p.m. Cannes Film Festival Opening CeremonyThe festival’s [...]

  • Brittney Ramsdell

    Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Brittney Ramsdell to senior vice president of film and TV synchronization for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records and Verve Label Group. The Santa Monica-based executive reports to UMG executive vice president Michele Anthony and will oversee synch efforts across film, television, video games, commercials and all other [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Doris Day, Chanteuse: Five of Her Greatest Musical Performances

    Doris Day may have died with a reputation of being Hollywood’s most scrubbed-clean and wholesome girl-next-door type. But she made it to the big screen courtesy her warmly simmering and easily quavering vocal tones. Before films beckoned, she was a featured vocalist with big band-era kings such as Bob Crosby (Bing’s brother) and Les Brown [...]

  • Sony Catapults the "Angry Birds Movie

    Sony Catapults 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Into Cannes

    A giant stuffed toy bird was catapulted from a Cannes beachfront pier Monday as Sony used its now traditional pre-festival slot to generate buzz for its new film “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” New footage from the movie dropped right after the stunt. The first picture made more than $540 million internationally. Voice talent including [...]

  • Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA

    Tom Zickler Pays Tribute to DEFA with 'Traumfabrik'

    “Traumfabrik” marks the return of one of Germany’s most successful producers back onto the film stage in more ways than one. A period-piece love letter to East Germany’s famed DEFA film studios, now known as Studio Babelsberg, “Traumfabrik” is a romantic drama set in 1961 that follows a young studio extra’s ambitious efforts to reunite [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad