Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele Commit to Hiring Female Directors

Dave McNary

Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele
CREDIT: Shutterstock

More than 50 high-profile Hollywood producers — including Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, and Jordan Peele — have committed to hiring at least one female director in the next 18 months.

The initiative is part of the Timesupx2 campaign to double the number of women in leadership positions. The effort was announced on Friday by Time’s Up and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative through the 4% Challenge.

The name is derived from women having directed only 4% of the country’s top grossing movies over the past decade. Nina Jacobson, Paul Feig, Amy Schumer, Angela Robinson, and Franklin Leonard committed to the promise during a panel discussion on Friday, and Tessa Thompson inaugurated the challenge during a keynote address. Regina King was the first to pledge to taking the 4% Challenge during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, vowing to employ at least 50% women on everything she produces.

Lena Waithe, Rashida Jones, Olivia Wilde, Armie Hammer, Kumail Nanjiani, Josh Gad, Amy Pascal, Bryce Dallas Howard, Brie Larson, Eva Longoria, Rachel Brosnahan, Constance Wu, Janet Mock, and Kerry Washington are among the notable producers on board.

The Sundance Film Festival recently reported that 31% of feature-length submissions this year had at least one woman director, as did 35% of episodic and shorts content. Of feature films and episodic content accepted in 2019, 41% had a woman director while 52% of shorts did.

