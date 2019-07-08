Jessica Chastain Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Women-Led Spy Thriller ‘355’

Jessica Chastain shared a behind-the-scenes look of working with director Simon Kinberg and stars Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o on the upcoming female-led spy thriller “355” on her Instagram.

In the footage, Chastain meets Kinberg on a Parisian street with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. The two get in a car, where Chastain says, “As Simon and I were doing ‘X-Men,’ I had this idea of doing this female ensemble action film and called all the actresses and we are the studio. Everyone owns the film and now we’re making it.”

Abba’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” sets the tone as they get to work. The video shows a montage of the actresses discussing the script, gun training and boxing.

The production hit a bump when doubts over whether Fan would continue with the film arose after a whistle-blower accused the actress of tax fraud in June of last year. The actress publicly admitted to wrongdoing and stepped out of the limelight in her home country of China. “355” is moving forward with Fan, who is seen throwing the final punch in Chastain’s video.