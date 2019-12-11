×
SAG Award Nominations: The Complete List (Updating Live)

By

SAG Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations will be announced Wednesday morning, and streaming services are expected to dominate the conversation .

This year’s SAG Awards contenders include Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on the film side.

On the TV front, shows like “The Crown” with Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, and “Game of Thrones” starring Peter Dinklage are expected to nab nominations. “Killing Eve” with Jodie Comer, “Fleabag” starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and “Big Little Lies” toplined by Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon are also in the running.

“Superstore” star America Ferrera and “Black Panther’s” Danai Gurira were on hand Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles to announce nominees for the SAG Awards, the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ annual celebration of the year’s best TV and film. The 2020 ceremony will take place on Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium.

Check out the full 2020 SAG Awards nominations list below (updating live):

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Game of Thrones”
“GLOW”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Watchman”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Avengers: Endgame”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

