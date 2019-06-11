2022 Oscars Date Announced

Get ready for the Oscars in 2022.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 27, 2022. The date follows previously announced plans for the 2021 Oscars on Feb. 28 and 2020’s ceremony on Feb. 9.

“Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February,” the Academy said in a statement. “The Academy and ABC continue to evaluate dates for future years.”

The Oscars are broadcast live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Other previously announced key dates for the 2019/2020 season include:

Governors Awards: Oct. 27, 2019

Preliminary Voting Begins: Dec. 6, 2019

Preliminary Voting Ends: Dec. 10, 2019

Nominations Voting Begins: Jan. 2, 2020

Nominations Voting Ends: Jan. 7, 2020

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Jan. 13, 2020

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Jan. 27, 2020

Finals Voting Begins: Jan. 30, 2020

Finals Voting Ends: Feb. 4, 2020

92nd Oscars: Feb. 9, 2020

ABC Entertainment boss Karey Burke told reporters last month that the Oscars could also be without a host like this year’s ceremony.

“I believe we will not mess with that format to the best of our ability,” Burke told reporters on Monday.