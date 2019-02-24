×
How to Watch the 2019 Oscars Online

The 91st Academy Awards telecast will air live this Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. ABC will be broadcasting the event on television, but there are several online viewing options for those watching from a laptop or mobile device.

The show kicks off with red carpet coverage via live-stream starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live,” hosted by actress Laura Marano and entertainment journalist Louis Virtel, can be viewed for free from the Academy’s Twitter account.

Additional red carpet pre-shows will air as early as 1 p.m. on E! News and at 5 p.m. on PeopleTV, available on EW.com, PeopleTV.com, the PeopleTV app, and free streaming service XUMO.

Live-streams of the main event can be accessed from certain television providers with a cable log-in, or from ABC.com or the ABC app in the following markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. Those outside those markets or without online cable access can watch via streaming services like Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now. 

Must-see performances include Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” Queen and Adam Lambert performing a song in honor of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Jennifer Hudson singing “I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will perform “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wins” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be notably absent from the evening’s performances, having been nominated for their song “All the Stars” from “Black Panther.”

View the full list of Oscar nominees here.

  How to Watch the 2019 Oscars Online

    

