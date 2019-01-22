Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

Yorgos Lanthimos’ royal drama “The Favourite” is reigning over this year’s Oscar nominations, tying with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” for the most nods with 10 apiece. “A Star Is Born” and “Vice” were close behind, each picking up eight nominations.

Disney dominated on the studio front, nabbing a leading 16 nominations for films like “Black Panther,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Incredibles 2.” Fox Searchlight trailed close behind with 15 nominations for “The Favourite,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Isle of Dogs.” Netflix followed with 13 nods, picking up its first ever best picture nomination for “Roma.”

See the full list of Oscar nominations here. The Academy Awards will air live on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Below is a breakdown of which films and networks collected the most accolades, not including short films or documentary short subjects.

Nominations by film (two or more):

“The Favourite” — 10

“Roma” — 10

“A Star Is Born” — 8

“Vice” — 8

“Black Panther” — 7

“BlacKkKlansman” — 6

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — 5

“Green Book” — 5

“First Man” — 4

“Mary Poppins Returns” — 4

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” — 3

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” — 3

“Cold War” — 3

“If Beale Street Could Talk” — 3

“Isle of Dogs” — 2

“Mary Queen of Scots” — 2

“Never Look Away” — 2

“RBG” — 2

Nominations by studio:

Walt Disney Studios — 16

Fox Searchlight — 15

Netflix — 13

Annapurna Pictures — 11

Universal — 9

Warner Bros. — 9

Focus Features — 8

20th Century Fox — 5

Sony Pictures Classics — 4

Amazon Studios — 3

Magnolia Pictures — 3

Participant Media/CNN Films — 2