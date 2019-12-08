×
LA Film Critics Announce 2019 Winners

Erin Nyren

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
CREDIT: Lilies Films

Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. met today to vote on the year’s best cinema accomplishments. Recent winners of the group’s top prize include “Roma,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Boyhood,” “Her”/”Gravity” and “Amour.”

List of winners below.

Best Supporting Actor: Song Kang Ho, “Parasite” (Runner-up: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”)

Best Music/Score: Dan Levy, “I Lost My Body” (Runner-up: Thomas Newman, “1917”)

Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Atlantics” (Runner-up: Roger Deakins, “1917”)

Best Film: 

Best Director:

Best Actor: 

Best Actress: 

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Screenplay:

Best Animated Film: 

Best Foreign Language Film:

Best Documentary: 

Best Editing:

Best Production Design: 

Career Achievement Award:

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: 

New Generation Prize:

Special Citation:

