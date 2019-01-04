×

Insider’s Guide to Golden Globes Parking and Security

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The best-kept secret about parking at the Golden Globes may have become a little harder to pull off. Savvy attendees who wanted to get to the Beverly Hilton without the hassle of a shuttle — and who were willing to trek a few blocks on foot for the privilege of not having to wait in a long line at the end of the night — have known to hunt and peck for free street parking in nearby residential and business areas.

Because the Globes fall on a Sunday, the parking is free on some streets; and in other areas, where 2-hour parking runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Globes attendees can arrive at 4 and not worry about moving their vehicle until, well, the next morning (for those ready to really party).

Elevado Ave. at Walden Dr. and eastward, plus all of Linden Drive, are particularly popular spots for people looking to park their car free of valet lines, ride sharing apps or crowded shuttles. It’s close enough to walk over to Whittier Drive, and then cross Wilshire to Merv Griffin Way and the Beverly Hilton. Avoid parking on Trenton Drive, which only allows parking for Beverly Hills residents with a “B” permit.

Related

If you want to avoid the residential area and approach from the south, nearby business streets include Lasky Drive, which also offers metered parking until 6 p.m., at which point it will be free.

But here’s the big catch in all of this: Where it used to be easy during the Globes to approach the Beverly Hilton on foot, the City of Beverly Hills has cracked down on allowing crowds near the building.

“People used to be able to walk to Whittier and Wilshire and wave at the limos,” noted one production insider. “Now that whole area is restricted.”

If you have tickets and credentials, and are dressed for the show, the Beverly Hills cops may still let you through — but that’s always a risk. As a result, the city is advising people attending events to take the shuttle bus and discouraging walkups.

The Beverly Hills Police Department prefers not to get into specifics, but said it will deploy “additional staff and security measures to ensure a safe and secure site, utilizing the latest technology and best practices for high-profile events.”

“As you might imagine, we are prohibited from discussing the specific security plans we have in place. But this is an extensive, collaborative effort, with federal and local agencies assisting the Beverly Hills Police Department,” said Beverly Hills spokesperson Keith Sterling. “We will be fully and adequately staffed for Sunday’s Golden Globes using the nation’s best practices for securing large-scale events. We urge residents and visitors to avoid the area surrounding the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday as we ensure a safe experience for all.”

Those who still decide to take a chance and hike it to the Beverly Hilton will likely be able to do it without getting wet. According to the most recent forecast from Weather.com, Beverly Hills will see partly cloudy skies and a high of 61 degrees on Sunday, with just a 20 percent chance of rain. The big downpour is expected on Saturday night, with a 90 percent chance of wet stuff.

As for traffic in the area, parts of Santa Monica Blvd. start shutting down on Friday night, while portions of Wilshire will be closed by Sunday morning. Streets will be clear to use by 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Here’s a full rundown of Golden Globe-related road closures:

N. Santa Monica Blvd.: Westbound: complete closure from Wilshire Blvd to Century Park East from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 4 through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Eastbound: complete closure from Century Park East to Wilshire Blvd from 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 5 through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Wilshire Blvd.: Westbound: complete closure at S. Santa Monica Blvd from 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Eastbound: limited closure at Beverly Glen Blvd with local access only to residents in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Blvd and Los Angeles Country Club visitors from 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Wilshire Blvd will be completely closed to all other through traffic between the Country Club and S. Santa Monica Blvd.

Whittier Dr.: North/South: limited closure from Wilshire Blvd to Sunset Blvd with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Alternate Routes: All north/south streets east of Bedford Dr will remain open.

Trenton Dr.: North/South: limited closure from Wilshire Blvd to Whittier Dr with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Carmelita/Elevado/Lomitas Ave.: Westbound: limited closure at Walden Dr with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Greenway: North/South: limited closure from Sunset Blvd to Whittier Dr with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Related: 

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Film

  • Ali Abbasi 10 Directors to Watch

    10 Directors to Watch: Ali Abbasi Pushes Genre Boundaries in Danish ‘Border’

    Iran-born, Denmark-​based director Ali Abbasi was the toast of Cannes this year with his second feature, the Swedish-Danish “Border,” which won the top prize in Un Certain Regard. Fantastic in every sense of the word, the film, distributed in the U.S. by Neon, was selected to represent Sweden in the foreign-language Oscar race and has [...]

  • 2019 Golden Globe Road Closures and

    Insider's Guide to Golden Globes Parking and Security

    The best-kept secret about parking at the Golden Globes may have become a little harder to pull off. Savvy attendees who wanted to get to the Beverly Hilton without the hassle of a shuttle — and who were willing to trek a few blocks on foot for the privilege of not having to wait in [...]

  • Isan Elba

    Idris Elba's Daughter Isan on Being Golden Globe Ambassador, His #MeToo Comments

    Isan Elba, the daughter of actor Idris Elba and makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Norgaard, will serve as the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6. She appeared at a Golden Globes luncheon on Thursday, where HFPA president Meher Tatna announced that Isan Elba’s charity of choice would be the [...]

  • (l to r) Jay Ellis, Taylor

    Box Office: 'Escape Room' Scares up $2.3 Million at Thursday Previews

    “Escape Room” has opened with a respectable $2.3 million in 2,386 North American locations on Thursday in previews starting at 4 p.m. Sony’s psychological thriller, which centers on six strangers in immersive rooms that turn out to be deadly traps, is expanding to 2,717 sites on Friday with forecasts in the $10 million range. Directed [...]

  • Lady Gaga and Amy Poehler To

    Golden Globes 2019 Presenters Include Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler

    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Antonio Banderas, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Lucy Liu are just a few of the big names set to present at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards telecast on Jan. 6. The second batch of presenters for the star-studded spectacle has been announced. Yesterday the Hollywood Foreign Press announced a list names (including [...]

  • Ryan Coogler Cannes

    Ryan Coogler, Variety Creative Impact Award Honorees, on His Filmmaking Creed

    In 2013, director Ryan Coogler made a splash with his debut “Fruitvale Station” and was named to Time Magazine’s list of 30 People Under 30 Changing the World. Half a decade later, he’s being honored Jan. 4 with Variety’s Creative Impact Award at the Palms Springs Intl. Film Festival, along with Emily Blunt. Coogler’s impact [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R:

    Black Filmmakers Make History in 2018, But Female Directors Still Shut Out (Study)

    Black filmmakers made history in 2018. A movie business that has historically been dominated by white men became a little less monochromatic over the last twelve months as studios apparently became more receptive to public pressure to back projects from a more diverse group of filmmakers. Fourteen percent of the directors of the top 100 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad