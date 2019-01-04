Insider’s Guide to Golden Globes Parking and Security

The best-kept secret about parking at the Golden Globes may have become a little harder to pull off. Savvy attendees who wanted to get to the Beverly Hilton without the hassle of a shuttle — and who were willing to trek a few blocks on foot for the privilege of not having to wait in a long line at the end of the night — have known to hunt and peck for free street parking in nearby residential and business areas.

Because the Globes fall on a Sunday, the parking is free on some streets; and in other areas, where 2-hour parking runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Globes attendees can arrive at 4 and not worry about moving their vehicle until, well, the next morning (for those ready to really party).

Elevado Ave. at Walden Dr. and eastward, plus all of Linden Drive, are particularly popular spots for people looking to park their car free of valet lines, ride sharing apps or crowded shuttles. It’s close enough to walk over to Whittier Drive, and then cross Wilshire to Merv Griffin Way and the Beverly Hilton. Avoid parking on Trenton Drive, which only allows parking for Beverly Hills residents with a “B” permit.

If you want to avoid the residential area and approach from the south, nearby business streets include Lasky Drive, which also offers metered parking until 6 p.m., at which point it will be free.

But here’s the big catch in all of this: Where it used to be easy during the Globes to approach the Beverly Hilton on foot, the City of Beverly Hills has cracked down on allowing crowds near the building.

“People used to be able to walk to Whittier and Wilshire and wave at the limos,” noted one production insider. “Now that whole area is restricted.”

If you have tickets and credentials, and are dressed for the show, the Beverly Hills cops may still let you through — but that’s always a risk. As a result, the city is advising people attending events to take the shuttle bus and discouraging walkups.

The Beverly Hills Police Department prefers not to get into specifics, but said it will deploy “additional staff and security measures to ensure a safe and secure site, utilizing the latest technology and best practices for high-profile events.”

“As you might imagine, we are prohibited from discussing the specific security plans we have in place. But this is an extensive, collaborative effort, with federal and local agencies assisting the Beverly Hills Police Department,” said Beverly Hills spokesperson Keith Sterling. “We will be fully and adequately staffed for Sunday’s Golden Globes using the nation’s best practices for securing large-scale events. We urge residents and visitors to avoid the area surrounding the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday as we ensure a safe experience for all.”

Those who still decide to take a chance and hike it to the Beverly Hilton will likely be able to do it without getting wet. According to the most recent forecast from Weather.com, Beverly Hills will see partly cloudy skies and a high of 61 degrees on Sunday, with just a 20 percent chance of rain. The big downpour is expected on Saturday night, with a 90 percent chance of wet stuff.

As for traffic in the area, parts of Santa Monica Blvd. start shutting down on Friday night, while portions of Wilshire will be closed by Sunday morning. Streets will be clear to use by 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Here’s a full rundown of Golden Globe-related road closures:

N. Santa Monica Blvd.: Westbound: complete closure from Wilshire Blvd to Century Park East from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 4 through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Eastbound: complete closure from Century Park East to Wilshire Blvd from 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 5 through 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Wilshire Blvd.: Westbound: complete closure at S. Santa Monica Blvd from 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Eastbound: limited closure at Beverly Glen Blvd with local access only to residents in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Blvd and Los Angeles Country Club visitors from 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Wilshire Blvd will be completely closed to all other through traffic between the Country Club and S. Santa Monica Blvd.

Whittier Dr.: North/South: limited closure from Wilshire Blvd to Sunset Blvd with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7. Alternate Routes: All north/south streets east of Bedford Dr will remain open.

Trenton Dr.: North/South: limited closure from Wilshire Blvd to Whittier Dr with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Carmelita/Elevado/Lomitas Ave.: Westbound: limited closure at Walden Dr with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Greenway: North/South: limited closure from Sunset Blvd to Whittier Dr with local access to residents only from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 6 through 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7.

Related: