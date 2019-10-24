Variety Wins 2019 Eppy Award for Best Digital Magazine

Variety has won two Eppy Awards from Editor & Publisher, including Best Digital Magazine and Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature for “American (In)Justice” — a collaboration with fellow PMC property Rolling Stone.

“American (In)Justice” also tied with USA Today’s “Copy, Paste, Legislate” collaboration with The Arizona Republic and the Center for Public Integrity.

Variety has provided insight and analysis into the entertainment industry for more than a century in addition to uniting Hollywood voices behind political and social issues impacting the nation. The “American (In)Justice” collaboration with RollingStone was a special print supplement released in February 2019 that was adapted for the web and examined the bipartisan support for reforming the criminal justice system.

It also invited Ava DuVernay along with two dozen contributors to provide insights and solutions in four areas: seeds of crime, the courtroom, prison and the world ahead for everyone. Jay Penske of Penske Media, owner of Variety and Rolling Stone, and activist Daniel Loeb of Third Point initiated the project.

E&P is a publication with roots extending back to 1884. It is also a part of the Nielsen Company, which owns Billboard, Adweek, Mediaweek and The Hollywood Reporter. This year it received more than 300 entries, competing for over 30 different categories. Other winners include The Boston Globe for Best Daily Newspaper Website, CNN for Best Online News Website and NBC News app for Apple TV | NBC News Digital for Best Redesign/Relaunch. This is the 24th year that Editor & Publisher has bestowed its Eppy Awards.