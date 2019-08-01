×

Sam Mendes’ ‘1917’ Trailer Captures Height of World War I

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
1917 Trailer
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Sam Mendes revisits the height of World War I in his upcoming period drama “1917.” The new trailer released Thursday captures the mounting pressure to stop a brutal attack that could threaten the lives of thousands of soldiers on the battlefield.

The heart-pounding footage opens with a soldier running through black-clouded bomb blasts before the clip cuts to two more servicemen carefully searching an underground bunker, only to be surprised by an unexpected explosion and forced to quickly evacuate.

Later in the trailer, Colin Firth’s character meets with two young soldiers, portrayed by “Captain Fantastic’s” George MacKay and “Game of Thrones” actor Dean-Charles Chapman. There, he instructs them of their mission: to save a battalion of fellow fighters — including one of their brothers — from ultimate destruction unless the two venture across enemy lines to quickly call off a planned attack.

“Your orders are to deliver a message calling off tomorrow’s attack. If you don’t, we will lose 1,600 men, your brother among them,” Firth’s character says.

The trailer then cuts to a montage of shots featuring men swimming through bodies, hiding in trenches, and avoiding the perilous reality of World War I. 1917 was the fourth year of the war, which ultimately ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

“If you fail, it will be a massacre,” Firth’s character concludes.

“1917” marks the screenwriting debut of Mendes, the Oscar-winning director for “American Beauty.” Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the script. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott and Richard Madden. Mendes’ other credits include “Road to Perdition,” “Revolutionary Road,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” He’s also worked extensively in Broadway on shows such as “The Ferryman,” “Cabaret,” “Gypsy” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Universal and DreamWorks are releasing “1917” in limited release on Dec. 25 followed by a nationwide debut on Jan. 10, 2020.

More Film

  • Rob Lowe, Regina Hall. Actor Rob

    Inside HFPA Grants Banquet: Philanthropy, Trump Jokes and a Ben Platt-Beanie Feldstein Duet

    Though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet was held at the same time as CNN’s second night of Democratic presidential debates, politically minded guests got their fix there in the ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire hotel when Arnold Schwarzenegger took several jabs at President Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger kicked things off by recalling how [...]

  • Tori Breyer (Elizabeth Banks) in Screen

    H Collective and Rakuten Pact for Japanese Production and Distribution

    Los Angeles-based film producer and distributor The H Collective has formed a two-part alliance with Japanese Internet services giant Rakuten. Together they intend to produce and distribute movies in Japan, the world’s third largest box office market. Formed in 2017, the H Collective is headed by former Paramount executive Nic Crawley. Rakuten has services that [...]

  • 1960s TV series "Ultraman"

    'Shin Ultraman' in the Works Through Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

    Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, co-directors of the 2016 smash hit “Shin Godzilla,” are teaming up again to make the film “Shin Ultraman.” Studio Khara, the animation house Anno launched in 2006, made the announcement on Thursday. The live action film is based on the iconic 1966 tokusatsu (“special effects”) TV series about a giant [...]

  • Harriet Movie Toronto The Farewell Movie

    How the Major Film Festivals Are Faring on Gender Parity

    The world’s top-tier film festivals congratulated themselves last year when, one by one, they signed a pledge on gender parity drawn up by the French women’s organization 5050×2020. The protocol commits the fests to greater transparency about the number of films submitted and the makeup of their selection and programming committees, and calls for an [...]

  • Changing the Game

    Outfest Film Review: 'Changing the Game'

    Perhaps you will recall last year’s headlines about Mack Beggs, a then-18-year-old high school athlete from around Dallas. In case you need to refresh your memory: Mack is a practically undefeated transgender wrestler who won the girls’ title in the state of Texas even though he wanted to contest in the boys division as per [...]

  • Jacki Weaver

    Film News Roundup: Jacki Weaver Joining 'Penguin Bloom' With Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln

    In today’s film news roundup, Jacki Weaver gets cast, Mekhi Phifer’s “Obsession” gets acquired and MiLa Media launches an open script submission system. CASTINGS Two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver will join Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln in  the family drama “Penguin Bloom.” Weaver will portray the mother of Watts’ character in the drama, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad