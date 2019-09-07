×

Poland’s Incentives Boost Productions Filming in the Country

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Turncoat
CREDIT: Dreamtool Entertainment

Six months after Poland unveiled a new 30% cash rebate at the Berlin Intl. Film Festival, a wave of applications have been approved for the incentive scheme, with the first projects to access the rebate going into production in recent weeks.

“The cash rebate is a game-changer for the Polish film industry,” said Radosław Śmigulski, general director of the Polish Film Institute, citing an uptick in interest from foreign producers. “Poland has a very strong cinematographic tradition, amazing talents and great conditions for filmmaking, but it’s the incentive program that makes us truly visible on the map of Europe.”

The most high-profile project currently shooting in Poland is “Der Überläufer” (The Turncoat), directed by Academy Award winner Florian Gallenberger. Based on Siegfried Lenz’s international bestseller, the historical drama is set in the summer of 1944, when a German soldier prevented from returning to the eastern front realizes he can only save himself by defecting to the enemy.

Related

Krzysztof Sołek, who’s servicing the project through Warrior Bear Productions, said he met producers Stefan Raiser and Felix Zackor, of Dreamtool Entertainment, shortly after the Polish rebate was announced at the Berlinale. By March, they were already filling out an application form. “We fell in love and started making the film straightaway,” he said.

Sołek said there’s been “huge interest” in producing in Poland since the launch of the incentive scheme. “The change is really a reversal of 180 degrees,” he said. “Usually, I have to go to the festivals, arrange all the meetings, knock on doors. Very rarely was somebody calling me or writing me. Now, it’s happening on a regular basis.”

Ten film and TV projects have been approved for the rebate so far, with a handful of international productions waiting to get the green light. The rebate is already having an impact on local productions as well, with the upcoming Netflix drama “Magnezia,” co-written and directed by Maciej Bochniak, among some half-dozen projects that are currently shooting.

“Magnezia” is a gangster film set along the Polish-Soviet border in 1925 and produced by Leszek Bodzak of Aurum Film, who is in Toronto for the North American premiere of Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi.”

Bodzak said the rebate was crucial for boosting the film’s production values, allowing him to add rich period details and costly shoot-out scenes. It also helped the producer to hire talent like Waldemar Pokromski, make-up artist for the likes of Michael Haneke (“The White Ribbon”) and Steven Spielberg (“Schindler’s List”), and Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, the Oscar-winning composer for “Finding Neverland.”

“We had a chance to gain wonderful artists for this film, mainly because we were allowed to raise the budget because of the cash rebate,” said Bodzak, who also has two projects in development with German, Israeli and Czech producers.

For Śmigulski, who noted the Polish industry’s “years of tradition and heritage of great artists” like Andrzej Wajda and Wojciech J. Has, such projects are proof that the rebate scheme will help bring “more diversity and quality to Polish cinema.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Turncoat

    Poland's Incentives Boost Productions Filming in the Country

    Six months after Poland unveiled a new 30% cash rebate at the Berlin Intl. Film Festival, a wave of applications have been approved for the incentive scheme, with the first projects to access the rebate going into production in recent weeks. “The cash rebate is a game-changer for the Polish film industry,” said Radosław Śmigulski, general director [...]

  • Hope

    Maria Sodahl Makes a Comeback With Real-Life Drama 'Hope' at Toronto

    After making her feature debut with the well-received film “Limbo” in 2010, Norwegian filmmaker Maria Sodahl is making a comeback with “Hope,” a drama based on what she went through after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer years ago. Set to world premiere at Toronto in the discovery section and repped by TrustNordisk, the personal [...]

  • Three Summers

    Toronto Film Review: 'Three Summers'

    in director Sandra Kogut’s “Three Summers.” Brazilian actress and comedienne Regina Casé plays the housekeeper tasked with keeping the lights on at the summer condo of her one-percenter boss after he’s arrested for his part in a real-deal criminal investigation known as Operation Car Wash. Casé looks the part of a workaday stand-in for millions [...]

  • Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland. Actors Mick

    Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland Support Climate Change Protests on Venice Red Carpet

    Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland on Saturday supported environmental protesters on the Venice Film Festival red carpet as they promoted art-world thriller “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” the fest’s closer, in which they both star. The Rolling Stones frontman, who plays a demonic art collector in the film, was asked at its press conference about how [...]

  • Resin

    'Resin' Director Daniel Borgman Develops 'The Shadows,' 'The Light' With Adomeit Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    New Zealand-born filmmaker Daniel Borgman, whose latest film “Resin” (exclusive trailer above) world premieres at Toronto in the Contemporary World Cinema section, is developing a pair of high-concept projects: the crime thriller “The Shadows” and the supernatural drama “The Light.” “The Shadows” follows Amanda, a farmer whose reclusive life in the countryside gets turned upside [...]

  • Mother and son bonding in Wayne

    Wayne Wang on 'Coming Home Again' and the Legacy of 'The Joy Luck Club'

    Wayne Wang’s “Coming Home Again” unfolds largely over the course of a single day as a young Korean-American man tries to prepare a New Year’s Eve feast using his ailing mother’s recipes. It’s a movie that celebrates the enduring connection that many of us feel between food and family. The film premieres Saturday night at [...]

  • Zombi Child

    Toronto Film Review: 'Zombi Child'

    Never one to shy away from audacious conceits, from a Moody Blues needle-drop in a late-19th century Parisian brothel in “House of Pleasures” to the sympathetic treatment of terrorist radicals in “Nocturama,” French director Bertrand Bonello returns with a brow-raising one in “Zombi Child,” a political horror film that bundles the sins of colonialism with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad