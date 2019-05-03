×

1091 Media Announces Layoffs (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of TIFF

Indie studio 1091,  formerly known as The Orchard, is laying off nine employees or roughly 25% of its staff as it moves in a new strategic direction that will see the company release fewer films. The cuts will be across the company and will include reduction in marketing, distribution, and other areas.

The layoffs come roughly three months after the company was sold by Sony Music to Daniel Stein and Joe Samberg, principals of 1091 Media. The two had been original investors in the Orchard. After 1091 took over the studio, they embarked on a review of the business operations and determined that they needed to adapt a new plan that will focus on distributing between four to six theatrical releases a year. Previously, the company had released as many as 15 films annually, and the new owners determined that it was better to take a more targeted approach, one that enabled them to devote more time and resources to a more curated selection of films.

Related

In a memo to staff, 1091 chief operating officer Chad Blackwell and chief financial officer Julie Dansker wrote, “With our new leadership in place and our strategic vision set, we are focused on building our company in the most efficient and effective way possible. It is with that in mind, that we have made the difficult decision that a reduction in force is necessary to achieve optimal growth at 1091 and allow us to run more efficiently.”

The new owners rebranded the company as 1091 in April. Paul Davidson, who led the company for five years, left when the sale was finalized. A team of several executives, including Blackwell and Dansker, are overseeing operations.

Under the Orchard banner, the studio’s past films include “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “The Hero,” “Neruda,” and “The Hero.” Upcoming releases include Werner Herzog’s “Meeting Gorbachev,” a look at the former Soviet Union leader, and “Halston,” the story of the minimalist fashion designer of the same name.

Here’s the full memo:

Dear Team,

With our new leadership in place and our strategic vision set, we are focused on building our company in the most efficient and effective way possible. It is with that in mind, that we have made the difficult decision that a reduction in force is necessary to achieve optimal growth at 1091 and allow us to run more efficiently.

We have a new strategic vision, which focuses on 4 to 6 traditional theatrical releases a year, continuing to build on a strong, curated slate of ancillary/non-theatrical titles. 1091 will continue to lean into categories at which they excel including documentary and action sports, strategic partnerships, and event based releases like last year’s hit, The Dawn Wall.

This realignment of our priorities will more effectively service our filmmakers and the broader content creator community in the next chapter of our growth.

As we continue to navigate an exciting evolving industry landscape and as new content platforms develop, we can say with certainty that 1091 will continue to collaborate and work closely with the independent film community and foster relationships with talented filmmakers. Our goal is to bring high-quality, curated film and television content to global audiences by developing partnerships and technology that help us do so in meaningful ways.

While days like these are hard for us and many of our colleagues, we are thankful to the entire staff for their hard work and dedication. If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to us directly.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' to Obliterate Second-Weekend Domestic Box Office Record

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” will continue obliterating records this weekend as the superhero blockbuster heads for at least $175 million in North America, early estimates showed on Friday. “Avengers: Endgame,” which opened with a stunning $357.1 million last weekend, should easily eclipse the record for biggest domestic second weekend of all time, currently held by 2015’s [...]

  • Laurie Lynd Talks About Exonerating Gay

    ‘Killing Patient Zero’s’ Laurie Lynd: ‘I Will Never Understand That Hatred’

    TORONTO —   Veteran Toronto director Laurie Lynd taps into the myth-busting 2017 book “Patient Zero and the Making of the AIDS Epidemic” for a documentary feature that reframes the legacy of Quebec flight attendant Gaetan Dugas, a promiscuous gay man who was incorrectly identified as patient zero by investigators from the U.S. Center for [...]

  • Layoffs Hit 1091 Media

    1091 Media Announces Layoffs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie studio 1091,  formerly known as The Orchard, is laying off nine employees or roughly 25% of its staff as it moves in a new strategic direction that will see the company release fewer films. The cuts will be across the company and will include reduction in marketing, distribution, and other areas. The layoffs come [...]

  • ‘One Child Nation’’s Nanfu Wang: ‘Every

    ‘One Child Nation’s’ Nanfu Wang: ‘Every Film Is a Brand New Beginning’

    TORONTO–Director Nanfu Wang wracked up accolades for her debut feature “Hooligan Sparrow,” a riveting, guerrilla-style exposé of sexual abuse in China that made the Academy Award shortlist for best documentary. But as she prepared to return to the cutting room for her sophomore feature, she learned a valuable lesson that guides her to this day. [...]

  • Pam Grier, Jackie Weaver, Diane Keaton,

    'Poms' Cast Hopes Hollywood Continues to Make Movies for and About Older Women

    It was a blue carpet pep rally as Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman debuted their new film “Poms” on Wednesday night in Downtown Los Angeles. But much like their characters in the film, the actresses’ cheers weren’t for sports teams. Instead, they were celebrating a Hollywood system that is hopefully becoming [...]

  • BILL WYMAN - 1960sVarious

    Tribeca Film Review: ‘The Quiet One’

    Early in the filming of his documentary “The Quiet One,” Oliver Murray knew he had his emotional centerpiece after capturing his subject, the longtime Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, talking about an encounter with Ray Charles. It’s a simple and quiet moment in a film packed full of tales of pop-culture upheaval, one that touchingly [...]

  • Ron P Jaffe Stills Photographer CSI

    On-Set Stealth Is Key Skill of Longtime Hollywood Still Photographer Ron Jaffe

    Cruising the edge of sets like a shark in shallow water, still photographer Ron P. Jaffe has spent a career using his stealthiness to capture the perfect shot. Sharing tales from times past as he sits in the serenity of his Playa del Rey home, he describes taking pictures on many of the crime movies, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad