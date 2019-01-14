’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Director Boards ‘Uncharted’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Trachtenberg, who broke out with “10 Cloverfield Lane,” will direct Sony Pictures’ adaptation of the hit video game “Uncharted.”

Trachtenberg replaces Shawn Levy, who had to depart the project due to scheduling conflicts. Sony has been hoping to work with Trachtenberg since “10 Cloverfield Lane” opened in 2016.

“Uncharted is based on the PlayStation video game series following the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The film stars Tom Holland and chronicles Drake’s first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan. Sony has been trying to get the film off the ground for quite a while, originally going with veteran actors like Mark Wahlberg. After the success of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the studio began scouring the development slate to find the right project for Holland and decided a younger Drake character would work out well.

The movie will be a co-production between Arad and Atlas Entertainment Production, and will be produced by Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Ari and Avi Arad. The most recent draft was penned by Jonathan Rosenberg & Mark Walker. Jonathan Kadin is overseeing the project for Columbia.

The production date is still unknown while Sony figures out Holland’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” press tour, which begins this summer, but the hope is to go before the end of the year.

Trachtenberg is best known for directing “10 Cloverfield Lane,” a secret spin-off to “Cloverfield.” The movie went on to be a box office success, bringing in $110 million worldwide on a budget under $20 million. He has been developing a handful of projects since, including “Space Race” and “Portal.” On the TV front, he shot the critically acclaimed “Black Mirror” episode “Playtest” starring Wyatt Russell and most recently lensed the pilot for Amazon’s “The Boys,” which premieres this year.

He is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview.