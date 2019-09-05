×

Toronto: Saban Films Buys 'Line of Duty' With Aaron Eckhart

Variety Staff

Aaron Eckhart
Saban Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Line of Duty,” an action thriller with Aaron Eckhart.

The film centers on a disgraced cop (Eckhart) who finds himself in a race against time to find a kidnap victim whose abductor he accidentally killed.

The thriller is directed by Steven C. Miller, who previously oversaw “Escape Plan 2: Hades,” and was written by Jeremy Drysdale (“Grand Theft Parsons”). The cast includes Courtney Eaton (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Dina Meyer (“Starship Troopers”), as well as “Breaking Bad” Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito and Ben McKenzie of “The O.C.” fame.

The film was produced by The Solution Entertainment Group’s Myles Nestel & Craig Chapman, Skip Williamson, Scott LaStaiti, Martin Sprock, Tiffany Stone, Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin.

“This fast-paced thriller is action-packed and bound to captivate audiences and keep them on their toes,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley in a statement. “It’s a testament to Steven’s skills as a filmmaker and the cast, led by Aaron, give stunning performances.”

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Myles Nestel & Lisa Wilson (who also executive produced the film) on behalf of The Solution. The Solution represents worldwide rights, with Lisa Wilson selling the remaining international rights at this year’s TIFF.

Saban Films’s upcoming slate include Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell,” and “Vivarium” with Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.

