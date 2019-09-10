×

Toronto: Films Boutique Scores Strong Sales on Morocco Oscar Entry ‘Adam’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam
CREDIT: Cannes Film Festival

Films Boutique has scored strong first-phase sales with top arthouse distributors around the globe on Maryam Touzani’s female friendship drama “Adam” – confirming the market appeal of a title which has been selected as Morocco’s entry for the newly-named Academy Award for best international feature film.

The deals news comes on the eve of “Adam’s” first screening in the Contemporary World Cinema section of the Toronto Film Festival.

Of major territories, Films Boutique has closed Japan (Longride), Spain (Karma Films), Italy (Movies Inspired), Australia (Sharmill), Sweden (Fokets Bio), Brazil (Arteplex) and Argentina, Chile and Uruguay (Mirada).

Switzerland (Filmcoopi), the Czech Republic (Artcam) and Bulgaria (Art Fest) are also licensed. As already announced, Ad Vitam, a major force in Cannes Festival buys, and Cinéart, another mainstay of Europe’s arthouse business, will distribute “Adam” in France and Benelux respectively.

Related

“Adam” has raised interest among North American, U.K. and German buyers, said Films Boutique CEO Jean-Christophe Simon.

Touzani’s feature debut, “Adam” toplines Lubna Azabal (“Incendies,” “Tel Aviv on Fire”). A women’s tale of support, rebirth and oppression, it turns on the chance but life-changing and enhancing encounter in Casablanca’s Medina between Samia, a heavily pregnant, single young woman down from the countryside and Abla, a widow with a vivacious eight-year-old daughter who has set up a bakery in her home to make ends meet.

Abla takes Samia in; Samia introduces Abla to some secrets of traditional Moroccan pastries, taught to her by her grandmother, such as rziza – which sells like hot cakes in the Medina.

It is the inner journey of both women, however, which drives the film’s narrative.

“The pressure a woman such as Samia has to withstand is hardly bearable; the judgment inflicted on her and on her child is terrible. It is not easy to be courageous in such a situation, because the battle is often lost in advance,” Touzani told Variety before Cannes, noting that “however, there are women that put up a fight, that manage to find the courage to defy society. I think that is admirable.”

Touzani previously starred in, and co-wrote, Nabil Ayouch’s 2017 hit “Razzia.” Written by Touzani with the collaboration of Nabil Ayouch, “Adam” is produced by Ayouch and co-produced by Amine Benjelloun and Patrick Quinet for Ayouch’s Casablanca and Paris-based labels Ali N’ Productions and Les Films du Nouveau Monde, with Artémis Productions.

The film received a standing ovation on its world premiere in the Cannes Festival’s major Un Certain Regard sidebar and won an Audience Award at the Angoulême French Film Festival in August.

“Reactions from distributors and audiences have really been fantastic for ‘Adam,” said Simon.

He added: “The film is a beautifully crafted first feature with a strong appeal to the market as the film is also a crowd-pleasing female empowerment story taking place in a bakery.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Adam

    Toronto: Films Boutique Scores Strong Sales on Morocco Oscar Entry ‘Adam’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Films Boutique has scored strong first-phase sales with top arthouse distributors around the globe on Maryam Touzani’s female friendship drama “Adam” – confirming the market appeal of a title which has been selected as Morocco’s entry for the newly-named Academy Award for best international feature film. The deals news comes on the eve of “Adam’s” [...]

  • Kerry Washington Variety TIFF Studio

    Kerry Washington Reflects on the Harsh Realities Depicted in 'American Son'

    Kerry Washington’s latest film “American Son” hits close to home for the star, giving her reason to reflect on the way she moves through the world as a black woman. “I worry when I’m driving. I worry when my 80-year-old father is driving,” Washington told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival Studio presented by AT&T, [...]

  • Robbie Robertson

    Robbie Robertson Set to Keynote Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Robbie Robertson will be a keynote speaker at Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, to be held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 29. The first wave of panelists has also been announced for the day-long gathering, which hosts the creators and greenlighters at the intersection of music and visual media. Robertson has two [...]

  • Knuckle City

    Toronto Title 'Knuckle City' Is South Africa's Choice for Oscar Race

    South Africa has chosen Jahmil X.T. Qubeka’s “Knuckle City” as its official entry in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category. The movie had its international premiere this week in the Contemporary World Cinema section in Toronto. “Knuckle City” tells the story of Dudu Nyakama (Bongile Mantsai), an aging boxer whose shot at a big prize [...]

  • Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Ben Safdie,

    Adam Sandler and 'Uncut Gems' Co-Stars on Working With the 'Crazy' Safdie Brothers

    “Uncut Gems,” a dark comedy starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers, is a wild ride that has generated awards season buzz since premiering at this year’s Telluride Film Festival. In the film, Sandler portrays Howard Ratner, a jewelry dealer in New York’s Diamond district. He’s a gambling addict con-man who can’t seem to [...]

  • Christina Aguilera

    New Songs by Christina Aguilera, Migos to Soundtrack 'Addams Family' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Music for the forthcoming animated comedy “The Addams Family” will come courtesy of original tracks by Christina Aguilera and Migos, among others. The first  track to be released, “My Family” performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, will drop this Friday, Sept. 13. Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” follows later this month via RCA [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad