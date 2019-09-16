Toronto: Sony Pictures Classics Buys ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed the rights to “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” Variety has learned.

The indie label plans to release the film in 2020. The Italian-American thriller was directed by Giuseppe Capotondi and stars Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger, and Donald Sutherland. Scott Smith adapted Charles Willeford’s novel of the same name, transporting the action from Florida to Italy’s Lake Como.

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” is set in the world of high art and has a Hitchcock-ian feel. The film follows a swindler (Bang) who sets his sights on obtaining a rare painting by the reclusive genius Jerome Debney (Sutherland). His path soon intersects with a fabulously wealthy art collector (Jagger) and finds himself on a deadly collision course.

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” debuted at the Venice Film Festival and screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

UTA and CAA represented the filmmakers.

