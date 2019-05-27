×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Review: ‘To Live to Sing’

A Sichuan Opera troupe are faced with the demolition of its premises and disbandment in Johnny Ma's fond but formless drama.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director:
Johnny Ma
With:
Zhao Xiaoli, Gan Guidan, Yan Xihu. (Mandarin dialogue)

Running time: 105 MIN.

After his taut, impressive debut “Old Stone” which tracked with nightmarish relentlessness the high cost of compassion in modern urban China, Canadian-Chinese director Johnny Ma loosens his grip a little to deliver a softer, if not necessarily less pessimistic examination of the failing fortunes of a regional Sichuan Opera troupe. “To Live to Sing” is baggier than its predecessor and less immediately accessible given that it loses “Old Stone’s” ratcheting stakes in favor of slowly dwindling hopes. But it is elevated by a beautifully compact and empathetic performance from Zhao Xiaoli, leader of the real-life opera group, whose members play fictionalized versions of themselves here. Chinese opera can seem beholden to a performance and storytelling tradition almost entirely alien to Western eyes, yet Zhao makes the transition from heavily painted, ornamented, and arcanely codified stage performer to subtle, natural, and wholly heartbreaking screen presence with exceptional grace.

More Reviews

Zhao plays Zhao Li, longstanding manager of the Jinli Sichuan Opera Group, a motley crew of performers mostly a little past their prime who’ve knocked around together so long their camaraderie is like that of a close-knit family: They scratch their underarms and spit and kvetch, they laugh and live and sing. Indeed the familial connection is literally true for the youngest member, Dan Dan (Gan Guidan), a pretty young woman whose youth, elegance, and singing talent make her the star of the show and the great hope for the future of the Jinli troupe. Dan Dan is Zhao Li’s niece, but one glimpse of the older woman’s face, suffused with such painful tenderness and love as she watches the girl apply her intricate makeup, tells us instantly that their relationship is more like mother and daughter.

The troupe operates out of a ramshackle theater at which the only regulars are old-timers who don’t have anywhere else to go. But even this humble home is on borrowed time: The development signaled by omnipresent rumbling JCBs is encroaching, and the building is scheduled for demolition. Zhao, her face tightly masked with worry, tries to protect the troupe from this knowledge as she desperately searches for a solution, but though they bicker and joke as amicably as ever, they cannot but notice the half-empty houses they play to each night. Secretly, shamefacedly, many of them are making alternate plans.

As Zhao’s hopes of reprieve recede, her brightly colored vocation seems to seep a little into her gray, unlovely reality. A costumed dwarf character appears and leads her to various venues, first to a nightclub where a skimpily clad Dan Dan is performing, then to a restaurant where Zhao overhears her partner (Yan Xihu) negotiate a new job performing “face-changing” (a sleight-of-hand skill that is one of Sichuan Opera’s unique features) for the customers of a hot-pot restaurant. It’s hard to tell which is the greater betrayal.

But the meaning of these surreal interludes is also a little hard to parse, as the intentions of this tricky little Pied Piper character are unclear: Is he trying to help Zhao by exposing these hidden secrets, or is he trying to convince her of the futility of holding back the tide? This lack of clarity, as well as a slackness in tone and a realist cast to DP Matthias Delvaux’s imagery that can flirt with blandness at times, conspire to make the film feel less urgent and less sculpted than it could. 105 minutes is not that long, but it would be more effective if this somewhat shapeless story took more of a cue from traditional Chinese operatic forms in which every gesture has particular, economical significance.

The parallel between the classic form’s waning relevance to younger generations, and the widespread fear that China’s determined embrace of its “economic miracle” is causing a loss of cultural identity is heavily underlined. And the existence of one law for the poor and another for the rich is touched on as Zhao prepares a one-night-only big show as a last-ditch effort to catch the eye of a local bigwig who could perhaps forestall the demolition. These soapy moments could be subtler and the film as a whole more pacy, but even at its most sluggish, Zhao Xiaoli’s performance can conduct us to the anxious heart of a scene and make us feel at least a shadow of her character’s extinction-level sense of loss. In a dreamlike flourish, the members of the troupe appear in costume amid piles of rubble, looking like exotic birds of an endangered species, twirling their plumage one last time and singing their final goodbyes to the ruined habitat being eroded from under their feet.

Cannes Film Review: 'To Live to Sing'

Reviewed at Cannes Film Festival (Directors' Fortnight), May 20, 2019. Running time: 105 MINS. (Original title: "Huo Zhe Chang Zhe")

Production: (China-France) A Shenzhen Ming Communication, Image X Prods., Shanghai Tongyue Industrial Co., House on Fire production. (Int'l sales: Films Boutique, Berlin.) Producers: Wu Xianjian, Jing Wang, Vincent Wang. Executive producer: Deng Jie.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Johnny Ma. Camera (color, widescreen): Matthias Delvaux. Editor: Ana Godoy. Music: Jongho Yo, Jimin Kim.

With: Zhao Xiaoli, Gan Guidan, Yan Xihu. (Mandarin dialogue)

Cannes Film Festival

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' with Robert Pattinson

  • Chloe Sevigny Podcast

    Chloë Sevigny on Bill Murray's Charm While Filming 'The Dead Don't Die'

  • Zhou DongyuKering Talks: Zhou Dongyu, 72nd

    Zhou Dongyu: Roles for Chinese Actresses Improving

  • Leyna BloomKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Trans Actress Makes History at Cannes

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't

    Pamela Anderson Fears Julian Assange 'Won't Survive' Extradition

  • Dr. Stacy L. SmithKering Talks: A

    Hollywood Sexism: By the Numbers

  • Florence Pugh

    Inside the Chopard Trophee Dinner at Cannes Film Festival

  • Eva LongoriaKering Talks: Women in Motion,

    Eva Longoria Talks Abortion Ban, Time's Up and the 2020 Election

  • Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon

    Will Quentin Tarantino Really Retire From Film After 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'?

More Film

  • 'To Live to Sing' Review: A

    Cannes Film Review: 'To Live to Sing'

    After his taut, impressive debut “Old Stone” which tracked with nightmarish relentlessness the high cost of compassion in modern urban China, Canadian-Chinese director Johnny Ma loosens his grip a little to deliver a softer, if not necessarily less pessimistic examination of the failing fortunes of a regional Sichuan Opera troupe. “To Live to Sing” is [...]

  • Hugh Jackman Sings Happy Birthday to

    Hugh Jackman Leads Massive One-Man Show Crowd in 'Happy Birthday' for Ian McKellen

    Hugh Jackman may have had to skip Ian McKellen’s birthday party to perform his one-man show, “The Man, The Music, The Show,” but that didn’t mean he couldn’t celebrate his “X-Men” co-star’s 80th. More Reviews Cannes Film Review: 'The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão' Cannes Film Review: 'To Live to Sing' Jackman took a moment [...]

  • Netflix, Shmetflix: At Cannes 2019, the

    Netflix, Shmetflix: At Cannes 2019, the Movies Needed Every Inch of the Big Screen

    In the May 24 edition of The New York Times, there was a column by Timothy Egan, entitled “The Comeback of the Century: Why the Book Endures, Even in an Era of Disposable Digital Culture,” that celebrated those things that come between two hard covers as a larger phenomenon than mere nostalgia. The column keyed [...]

  • Aladdin

    'Aladdin' Dominates International Box Office With $121 Million

    Disney’s “Aladdin” is showing plenty of worldwide drawing power with $121 million overseas for the weekend, opening in first place in nearly all international markets. More Reviews Cannes Film Review: 'The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão' Cannes Film Review: 'To Live to Sing' The reboot of the 1992 animated classic has received strong family attendance [...]

  • Aladdin

    Box Office: 'Aladdin' Taking Flight With $105 Million in North America

    Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is flying high with an estimated $105 million in North America during the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend. More Reviews Cannes Film Review: 'The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão' Cannes Film Review: 'To Live to Sing' It’s the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend total ever, topping the 2011 mark of $103.4 million for [...]

  • Agustina San Martin Talks Cannes Special

    Agustina San Martin Talks Cannes Special Mention Winner ‘Monster God’

    CANNES – An exploration of the ramifications of God, “Monster God,” from Argentina’s Agustina San Martín, took a Special Mention – an effective runner’s up prize – on Saturday night at this year’s Cannes Film Festival short film competition. More Reviews Cannes Film Review: 'The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão' Cannes Film Review: 'To Live [...]

  • Atlantics

    Netflix Snags Worldwide Rights to Cannes Winners 'Atlantics,' 'I Lost My Body'

    Mati Diop’s feature directorial debut “Atlantics” and Jérémy Clapin’s animated favorite “I Lost My Body” have both been acquired by Netflix following wins at Cannes Film Festival. More Reviews Cannes Film Review: 'The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão' Cannes Film Review: 'To Live to Sing' “Atlantics” was awarded the grand prix while “I Lost My [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad