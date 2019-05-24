×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Review: ‘The Cordillera of Dreams’

Patricio Guzmán completes a superb trilogy tracking a personal, political and philosophical journey through Chile's history and landscape.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All

1 hour 25 minutes

Rounding out his sublimely meditative, deeply personal documentary-essay trilogy on time, memory and the relationship of Chile’s breathtaking landscapes to its troubled human history, Patricio Guzmán delivers “The Cordillera of Dreams,” a haunting and allusive exploration of the cultural impact of the country’s most spectacular geological feature: its snowcapped mountain spine. Coming after the exploration of the Atacama Desert and the night sky that was “Nostalgia for the Light” and the investigation of the impact of water along the vast Chilean coastline in “The Pearl Button,” the rockier, more rigid “Cordillera” feels perhaps the least expensive and surprising of the three. But if that makes it more a grace-note coda than an equally powerful stand-alone entry, that still only puts it a few clicks south of essential.

Taken as a completed project, Guzmán’s late-career trinity is a stunning achievement in the cinema of the hidden pattern and the startling, unexpected connection. Here, there may be nothing to quite compare to the breathtaking intellectual sweep that took “The Pearl Button” from a drop of water trapped in a meteorite to the rain that fell on Guzmán’s childhood home to the seas that brought colonists and slavers from distant lands and the tides that washed evidence of political mass crime forever away, but “Cordillera” nonetheless completes the elemental theme — sky, water, earth — and grounds Guzmán’s far-reaching poetry in strata of rock, magma and ice.

More Reviews

The Chilean Andes run almost the whole length of the country, and given how narrow Chile is, the peaks are visible from almost every region, even those on the coast. And so they provided an inescapable, if little considered, backdrop to Guzmán’s Santiago childhood, as he tells us in his familiar, melodic voiceover — itself a kind of Pavlovian response mechanism for those familiar with his work. But the mountains are contradictory: As a friendly national icon, they grace logos for matchbooks and canned food brands, yet in reality they’re forbiddingly indifferent to the lives and deaths that happen under their gaze.

They are also literally ambivalent: Argentina claims a large portion of their Eastern face, and only the southern section of the massive Cordillera (deriving from the Spanish for “little rope”) that stretches all the way up to the Rockies is in Chilean territory. Yet their defining influence on the psyche of the idiosyncratic, ancient nation cannot be overstated.

Several of the interviewees, who include artists, a vulcanologist, a writer and a cameraman who has dedicated his life to recording images of Chilean protest, mention how the mountain range’s impassable peaks have both a protective and an isolationist effect. Like a naturally occurring, staggeringly huge wall, they have deterred invasion and aggression from Chile’s neighbors for centuries. But they have also contributed to periods of stagnation and an inwardness that Guzmán shrewdly and unsentimentally addresses.

Over images both prosaic and borderline phantasmagorical (Samuel Lahu’s clean-lined cinematography is studded with floating panoramas of dramatic glaciers and intricate snowbound passes), Guzmán once again weaves in his personal recollections with the story of his nation’s tangled, amnesiac past. This time, however, the collision of the Proustian and the political has an air of finality, with the now 77-year-old director noting with optimism and melancholy the changes in the national temperature even since his trilogy began in 2010. The most frequent recurring character is Pablo Salas, a director and cameraman who has amassed an enormous archive of footage documenting decades of street protests and activist events — a project Guzmán admires with an edging of regret, as he has not lived in Chile since his arrest in 1973 during the early stages of Pinochet’s murderous coup. Yet, as Guzmán reflects on a new wave of Chilean youth coming of age with an unabashed curiosity about their history that previous generations have painfully suppressed, he hints that the time may have come for both his and Salas’ watch to end. Chile is starting to remember.

But then, this trilogy is much more than an act of bearing witness. It is living memoir and breathing history and sometimes a dizzyingly high-wire act of philosophical inquiry that, at its close, seems to deposit Guzmán back where it all began, in a Santiago that is unrecognizable from the one he left, even if fringed by the same immutable mountains. How appropriate and how bittersweet that after the suffusingly sad “Nostalgia for the Light” imagined the stars in the Atacaman sky to contain the banished atoms of Chile’s dispossessed and disappeared, and “The Pearl Button” took its title from the story of one of its early native exiles, the tentatively hopeful “The Cordillera of Dreams” should feel like a homecoming.

Cannes Film Review: 'The Cordillera of Dreams'

Reviewed at Cannes Film Festival (Special Screenings), May 17, 2019. Running time: 85 MIN. (Original title: "La Cordillera de los Sueños")

Production: (Chile-France, Documentary) A Pyramide Films (in France) presentation of an Atacama Prods. production in co-production with Arte France Cinéma, Sampek Productions and Market Chile with the support of Centre National du Cinéma et de l'Image Animée, Région Île-de-France, Consejo Nacional de las Culturas las Artes y el Patrimonio, Trigon Film and Cine+. (Int'l sales: Pyramide International, Paris.) Producer: Renata Sachse. Co-producers: Olivier Pere, Rémi Burah, Fabrice Puchault, Eric Lagesse, Alexandra Galvis.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Patricio Guzmán. Camera (color, widescreen): Samuel Lahu. Editor: Emmanuelle Joly. Music: Miranda & Tobar.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Film

  • Director Dean DeBlois and online game

    'Dragon' Director Dean DeBlois and PUBG's CH Kim to Keynote 2019 VIEW Conference

    Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October. Since it began 12 years ago, VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually [...]

  • 'The Cordillera of Dreams' Review: Poetic

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Cordillera of Dreams'

    Rounding out his sublimely meditative, deeply personal documentary-essay trilogy on time, memory and the relationship of Chile’s breathtaking landscapes to its troubled human history, Patricio Guzmán delivers “The Cordillera of Dreams,” a haunting and allusive exploration of the cultural impact of the country’s most spectacular geological feature: its snowcapped mountain spine. Coming after the exploration [...]

  • Ari Emanuel Endeavor

    Endeavor IPO Filing Offers Details of Company's Financials, Leadership Pay Packages

    Endeavor’s IPO filing Thursday offers a hard look at the company’s financial performance during the past three years during a period of rapid growth for the company that’s home to UFC, WME, Professional Bull Riders and a clutch of other assets. Endeavor is generating solid free cash flow from operations and healthy adjusted earnings for [...]

  • Inside amfAR's Cannes Gala

    Inside amfAR's Cannes Gala: Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner and Tiffany Trump

    Kendall Jenner caused a commotion when she arrived. Tiffany Trump went unrecognized until a member of the press pointed her out as she made her way down the carpet. And Mariah Carey flew in to perform a couple of songs. Welcome to this year’s AmfAR Gala Cannes, the AIDS organization’s annual — and largest — [...]

  • 'Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo' Review: Abdellatif

    Cannes Film Review: 'Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo'

    A simple but somehow atypical shot opens Abdellatif Kechiche’s new film: a serene closeup of a young woman’s face, as seen through the camera lens of Amir, a budding photographer still finding his perspective. Her expression is ambiguously tranquil, her long hair lightly rustled by a humid breeze, all softly lit by a sinking afternoon [...]

  • Crown Vic

    Thomas Jane's Police Thriller 'Crown Vic' Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    Screen Media has bought North American rights to writer-director Joel Souza’s police crime-thriller “Crown Vic,” starring Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank. The distributor closed terms during the Cannes Film Festival amid a competitive bidding situation between seven other suitors. Screen Media plans to release the pic this fall. More Reviews Concert Review: Mavis Staples Lifts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad