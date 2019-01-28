×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance: Neon Buys ‘The Lodge’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Riley Keough appears in The Lodge by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Thimios Bakatakis. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Neon has picked up rights to “The Lodge,” a creepy cabin tale about a damaged woman and the children she is caring for after it thrilled audiences at this year’s Sundance Film Fesival.

The film follows twos siblings who are snowed in with Grace, the younger woman that their separated father plans to marry. Just as the kids begin to warm to their stepmother-to-be, events intercede and threaten to dig up psychological demons from Grace’s childhood as a member of a religious cult. It has been a hit with horror fans since it debuted last week in Sundance’s Midnight section. In a rave, Bloody Disgusting’s Meredith Borders writes, “Every choice in [‘The Lodge’] – every frame, every performance, every sound and edit – is crafted for utmost discomfort, making for a relentless onslaught of unease.”

The film is eying a theatrical release at some point in 2019. The deal is in the $2 million range, according to insiders. “The Lodge” marks the English-language debut of directors Severin Fail and Verokia Franz, the filmmaking pair behind 2014’s “Goodnight Mommy.”

Since launching in 2017, Neon has demonstrated a penchant for shepherding edgier indie fare to theaters. Its releases range from the Oscar-winner “I, Tonya” to the darkly comic thriller “Assassination Nation.”

“The Lodge” is a FilmNation and Hammer Films production. FilmNation fully financed the thriller. It stars Riley Keough as Grace, along with Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh as the kids. Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage, and Daniel Keough round out the cast.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of FilmNation. There have been a number of noteworthy sales in recent days. “Late Night,” the Mindy Kaling film about a diversity hire in the writer’s room of a comedy show, picked up a $13 million deal from Amazon. “The Farewell,” a comedy with Awkwafina sold global rights to A24 for $6 million; and buzzy docs “Where’s My Roy Cohn” and “Halston” scored distribution pacts with Sony Pictures Classics and The Orchard, respectively.

Popular on Variety

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

More Film

  • Berlin: Cinephil Takes Panorama’s ‘Waiting for

    Berlin: Cinephil Takes Panorama Player ‘Waiting for the Carnival’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Tel Aviv-based Cinephil has acquired international sales rights to “Waiting for the Carnival,” in which Marcelo Gomes, one of Brazil’s foremost fiction feature directors, brings a cinematographer’s eye and a loving son’s heart to a portrait of the rampant capitalism which has swept the town of Toritama, as he plumbs the contradictions and [...]

  • Peter Baxter, President & Co-Founder, Slamdance

    After 'Super Columbine Massacre RPG!': The Rebirth of The Slamdance Guerrilla Game Competition

    More than a decade has passed since The Slamdance Guerrilla Game Competition was removed from Utah’s annual independent film festival following an online furor over the entry and consequent removal of the controversial game “Super Columbine Massacre RPG!”.  But the decision to close the Guerrilla showcase “was not based on controversy,” Slamdance President Peter Baxter [...]

  • Riley Keough appears in The Lodge

    Sundance: Neon Buys 'The Lodge' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neon has picked up rights to “The Lodge,” a creepy cabin tale about a damaged woman and the children she is caring for after it thrilled audiences at this year’s Sundance Film Fesival. The film follows twos siblings who are snowed in with Grace, the younger woman that their separated father plans to marry. Just [...]

  • 'The Souvenir' Review: Joanna Hogg's Exquisite

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Souvenir'

    Early in “The Souvenir,” over drinks and and a current of passive-aggressive flirting, two soon-to-be lovers rehash the old life-versus-art debate. One, a filmmaker, is anxiously preoccupied with honoring reality as faithfully as possible. The other, an observer, all but rolls his eyes: “We don’t want to see life played out as it is, we [...]

  • Gareth Jones

    First Footage From Berlin Competition Film 'Mr Jones' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to first-look footage from Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland’s “Mr Jones,” which world premieres in Official Competition at the Berlin Film Festival. The film stars James Norton, Vanessa Kirby and Peter Sarsgaard. “Mr Jones” tells the little-known story of Gareth Jones, an ambitious young Welsh journalist who travelled to [...]

  • Love at second sight

    ‘Two is a Family’s’ Hugo Gelin on ‘Love at Second Sight,’ Genre-Blending

    Sold by Studiocanal, produced and distributed by Mars Films, “Love at Second Sight,” Hugo Gélin’s follow-up to Omar Sy-starrer “Two is Family” – which scored a noteworthy €62 million ($67.9 million) outside France in 2017 – begins with a post-catastrophe Winter. Wasn’t this meant to be a romantic comedy? Images of Paris’ River Seine half-buried [...]

  • ZDF Buys Into ‘The Kindness of

    ZDF Enterprises Buys Into ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ Co-Producer Nadcon Film

    ZDF Enterprises has bought into Nadcon, the German film and TV banner that co-produced upcoming Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers.” Nadcon was co-founded by Peter Nadermann, one of the pioneers of the Nordic Noir genre. The company was created in 2012 by Nadermann and German film and TV giant Constantin. ZDFE is the commercial [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad