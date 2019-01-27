Sundance: Neon Buys Survival Thriller ‘Monos’

Neon has picked up the survival thriller “Monos,” Variety has confirmed.

The deal is for U.S. rights and follows the film’s world premiere on Saturday at Sundance. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“Monos” centers on a group of Latin American rebels and their American hostage. An ambush drives the soldiers deeper into the jungle and their mission begins to grow imperiled.

Director Alejandro Landes co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Alexis Dos Santos. The cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Moisés Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Karen Quintero and Laura Castrillón.

UTA Independent Film Group and Le Pacte represented filmmakers. Neon, which has previously released “I, Tonya” and “Vox Lux,” is also represented at Sundance with screenings of “Apollo 11” and “The Biggest Little Farm.”

“Making ‘Monos’ was a life-changing adventure for myself and the team,” said Landes in a statement. “We could not be more excited by the reception at Sundance and the fact that NEON showed so much passion and understanding for the spirit of the film. We all look forward to collaborating with them on the release in the US.”

After a slow start, the Sundance market appears to be heating up. Amazon shelled out a sizable $13 million for Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night,” the company formerly known as The Orchard nabbed the documentary “Halston,” and buyers are circling “The Report” and “The Farewell” after both films were well received in their premieres.