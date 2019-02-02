×
Sundance: IFC Films Buying Keira Knightley Thriller ‘Official Secrets’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

IFC Films has acquired “Official Secrets,” a politically charged thriller with Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Gavin Hood, the film is a ripped-from-the-headlines tale, this one about a Katharine Gun, a British whistleblower who leaked documents to the press. Her goal was to expose an illegal U.S./U.K. spying operation in the lead-up to the Iraq War that she hoped would lead citizens to question the rationale for the invasion. Gun, an intelligence translator, discovered that the governments were trying to strong arm the U.N. Security Counsel members in order to drum up support for deposing Saddam Hussein.

IFC is planning a traditional theatrical release at some point in 2019. The cast includes Matthew Goode, Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans. Producers include Ged Doherty, Elizabeth Fowler, and Melissa Shiyu Zuo.

Hood teamed with Sara Bernstein and Gregory Bernstein to adapt the book “The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War: Katharine Gun and the Secret Plot to Sanction the Iraq Invasion”by Marcia and Thomas Mitchell. The film debuted in Sundance on Monday. Buyers were interested in the film because Hood’s last picture, “Eye in the Sky,” was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2015, going on to gross $34.6 million at the box office.

The deal closed on Saturday. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group represented the filmmakers. Arianna Bocco, IFC Film’s EVP of acquisitions and productions, negotiated on behalf of the studio.

 

