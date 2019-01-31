×
Sundance: AGC International Nabs Foreign Rights to ‘Ask Dr. Ruth’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

A still from Ask Dr. Ruth by Ryan White, an official selection of the Documentary Premieres Program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

AGC International has nabbed international distribution rights to “Ask Dr. Ruth,” one of the hottest documentaries at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Indeed, the legendary sexologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer was one of the biggest celebrities at the mountainside retreat — no small feat for a gathering that attracted the likes of Shia Labeouf, Mindy Kaling, and Zac Efron.

Domestic rights for “Ask Dr. Ruth” previously sold to Hulu, which is partnering with Magnolia Pictures on a theatrical release. AGC International, is the foreign sales and distribution arm of AGC Studios, which was launched by former IM Global CEO Stuart Ford. In the year it has been in business, AGC Studios has been involved with such high-profile projects as Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” and the Roland Emmerich World War II epic “Midway.”

“Ask Dr. Ruth” was directed by Emmy-nominee Ryan White (“Serena,” “The Case Against 8”) and produced by Delirio Films’ Rafael Marmor and Christopher Leggett (“Honey Boy,” “Mike Wallace Is Here”), Tripod Media’s Jessica Hargrave (“Good Ol’ Freda,” “Pelada”). The film boasts revelatory interviews with Westheimer. She recounts her no-holds barred approach to advising people on enjoying a better sex life and strengthening their relationships. She also recounts her youth escaping the Holocaust, her stint as a sniper in Israel’s war for independence, and her barrier-shattering television career.

“We have long admired Ryan White and his work, and the team fell in love with this special film, and Dr. Ruth’s exceptional life story,” Rachel Traub, AGC’s VP of non-fiction content, said in a statement. “On the heels of such a wildly successful Sundance premiere we are thrilled to help spread Ruth’s message and incomparable spirit to a global audience.”

The deal was negotiated by Traub and AGC’s VP of legal and business affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC and by Jonathan Gray of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP on behalf of Delirio Films. Ryan White is represented by WME.

AGC International will screen and introduce the film to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next week.

  • A still from Ask Dr. Ruth

    Sundance: AGC International Nabs Foreign Rights to 'Ask Dr. Ruth' (EXCLUSIVE)

    AGC International has nabbed international distribution rights to “Ask Dr. Ruth,” one of the hottest documentaries at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Indeed, the legendary sexologist Dr. Ruth Westheimer was one of the biggest celebrities at the mountainside retreat — no small feat for a gathering that attracted the likes of Shia Labeouf, Mindy Kaling, [...]

  • Stan Lee arrives at the Los

    Stan Lee Remembered at Hollywood Tribute: His 'Greatest Creation Was Himself'

    Stan Lee may not have had the power of immortality, but his legacy and impact on pop culture will surely live on forever. Longtime friend and filmmaker Kevin Smith hosted “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night. Lee, [...]

  • Film Republic Boards Berlinale Forum Title

    Film Republic Boards Berlinale Forum Title ‘Far From Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Film Republic has signed international rights to “Far From Us,” Verena Kuri and Laura Bierbrauer’s latest film, which will world-premiere in the Forum sidebar at the Berlin Film Festival. Xavier Henry-Rashid’s Film Republic will start the sales effort at the EFM. The film follows Ramira, played by Marcia Majcher, as she returns to her home [...]

  • Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue Comedy ‘Swinging

    Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue Comedy ‘Swinging Safari’ Picked Up for U.S.

    WestEnd Films has closed North American and European deals on “Swinging Safari,” Stephan Elliott’s Australian comedy. Blue Fox has taken U.S. and Canada rights and will release the film theatrically early this summer. Elliott (“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”) wrote and directed the film, which is set in mid-1970s Australia and stars [...]

  • sundance diversity

    How Sundance Became a More Inclusive and Diverse Film Festival

    In the lead up to this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Mindy Kaling noted that “Late Night,” the story of an aspiring writer who endures a “Devil Wears Prada”-like initiation into the world of comedy, is a familiar story about breaking into the entertainment business. But, the Indian-American Kaling noted, her version has one key difference. [...]

  • criterion channel

    Criterion Collection's Classic Movie Streaming Service Sets April Launch Date

    Movie buffs left out in the cold by FilmStruck’s demise will soon get a new streaming service stocked with over 1,000 classic and contemporary art-house films this spring: The Criterion Collection announced that the Criterion Channel will launch April 8 in the U.S. and Canada. The Criterion Channel will be regularly priced at $10.99 per [...]

  • TF1 Studio Scores Sales on Mohamed

    TF1 Studio Scores Sales on Mohamed Hamidi's 'New Biz in the Hood' (EXCLUSIVE)

    TF1 Studio has scored a raft of sales on Mohamed Hamidi’s comedy “New Biz in the Hood,” which just won the Audience Award at the Alpe d’Huez International Comedy Film Festival. “New Biz in the Hood” marks Hamidi’s follow-up to “One Man and His Cow,” which grossed more than $10 million and was nominated for [...]

