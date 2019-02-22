×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin Film Review: ‘Stitches’

A seamstress who believes she was deceived years earlier by doctors who claimed her baby was stillborn, discovers an unsettling truth.

By

Jessica's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director:
Miroslav Terzić
With:
Snezana Bogdanovic, Marko Bacovic,Jovana Stojiljkovic, Vesna Trivalic, Dragana Varagic Pavle Cemerikic. (Serbian dialogue)

1 hour 38 minutes

An elegant hybrid of true-story exposé and slow-moving arthouse thriller, Serbian director Miroslav Terzić’s sober sophomore feature “Stitches” takes a familiar idea — a lone crusader taking on a corrupt system in pursuit of the truth — but delivers an unusually thoughtful, psychologically compelling character study. Taking its cue from Snežana Bogdanović’s eerily composed but fathomless central performance as a middle-aged Belgrade-based seamstress who believes she was deceived 18 years earlier by doctors who claimed her baby was stillborn, the film makes a confident drama of a cruel chapter in recent Serbian history.

Ana (Bogdanović), the wife of Jovan (Marko Baćović) and mother of teenage daughter Ivana (Jovana Stojiljković), is quiet to the point of being withdrawn. Or rather, we would think she’s withdrawn if it weren’t for an arresting, almost surreal opening scene that shows her stalking another woman, like a predator, from a safe distance. Though neither woman has the glamor of a femme fatale, the sequence sets swirling the uneasy noirish undercurrents beneath the film’s deceptively still surface.

More Reviews

In a gray, worn-down Belgrade suburb, Ana has a small store where she mends clothing, and a small apartment where she lives with her husband and daughter. Her relationship with Ivana is strained; Jovan is a night watchman who works odd hours. As a result, aside from the warm but worried watchfulness of her sister, Marija (Vesna Trivalić), Ana is often alone — and even when she is not, she exudes the impression of loneliness, of being hidden somewhere deep inside herself. Indeed, despite her promises to Jovan, who long ago resigned himself to the tragedy, Ana has been doggedly pursuing all possible avenues for information about the baby son they lost 18 years prior. Hospital records are incomplete; the doctor (Dragana Varagić) who delivered the reportedly stillborn child stonewalls her; and no one will tell her where the body was buried.

Elma Tataragić’s terse screenplay is less procedural than psychological. But when Ana’s diligence finally pay off and she is connected with a sympathetic clerk (Jelena Stupljanin) who performs an off-book search that seems to confirm Ana’s suspicions, the film becomes more tightly plotted, as stratagems present themselves and confrontations occur. Yet it’s the focus on Ana’s inscrutable mind that remains the most gripping element of this David-and-Goliath story. Even the roomiest of DP Damjan Radovanović’s subtle, widescreen images consider Bogdanović’s face, serene but for her flickering eyes.

This kind of slippery, “is it real or is it all in her head” narrative can often come unglued when the film approaches a resolution that answers that central question. But here, the characterization becomes all the richer and more surprising as the story unkinks itself. Part of the sorrowful, angry wisdom it delivers comes as we watch the incredulity dawn over Ana: It’s as though she has grown so used to being disbelieved or ignored or regarded as a nuisance that she has internalized all that contempt, and now doesn’t quite know how to react to being seen again after years of near-invisibility.

In just his second film, aided by an extremely adept central performance, Terzić displays unusual sensitivity and empathy for his outwardly unremarkable protagonist, and reminds us of the extraordinary stories that can be lurking in the most ordinary places. The fate of Ana’s son is finally revealed, and, with Ivana becoming an unexpected ally, the climax feels both satisfyingly honest and heartbreakingly irresolute.

Terzic’s slow-moving but powerful storytelling gradually exposes the full truth, though it could perhaps have explored the reasons behind it in more depth. Yet that’s not the real focus of the film (even if a terse title card at the end notes that Ana’s plight is not unique). The aspect of “Stitches” that resonates beyond the bittersweet resolution is Bogdanović’s deeply nuanced performance, which in every moment brings home the human cost of her ordeal. Whatever peace she may find after years of being gaslighted, the penalty this secret search has extorted from her in terms of damaged relationships, wasted energy and lost time is immense, and its resolution is cause as much for terror as relief: When the central organizing principle of your life is a mystery, will you even recognize yourself when that mystery is solved?

Berlin Film Review: 'Stitches'

Reviewed at Berlin Film Festival (Panorama), Feb. 1, 2019. Running Time: 98 MIN. (Original title: "Savovi")

Production: (Serbia-Slovenia-Croatia-Bosnia and Herzegovina) A West End Prods. production in co-production with Nora Prod. Group, Spiritus Movens, SCCA/PRO BA. (International Sales: Cercamon, Dubai.) Producers: Uliks Fehmiu, Milena Trobozic Garfield. Co-producers: Darko Vinkl, Alan Vitezic, Zdenka Gold, Amra Baksic Camo, Adis Djapo. Executive Producer: Ljiljana Djuricko.

Crew: Director: Miroslav Terzić. Screenplay: Elma Tataragic. Camera (color, widescreen): Damjan Radovanovic. Editor: Milena Petrovic. Music: Aleksandra Kovac.

With: Snezana Bogdanovic, Marko Bacovic,Jovana Stojiljkovic, Vesna Trivalic, Dragana Varagic Pavle Cemerikic. (Serbian dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Film

  • Aruna and Her Palate review

    Berlin Film Review: ‘Aruna & Her Palate’

    When mouthwatering Indonesian cuisine and romance are on the table, “Aruna & Her Palate” is a bouncy crowd-pleaser. Less tasty is the backdrop of a suspected bird flu outbreak that brings a food-loving epidemiologist into contact with her secret crush. Adapted from Laksmi Pamuntjak’s 2014 novel “The Bird Woman’s Palate,” “Aruna” manages to overcome its [...]

  • 'Duke' Review: Two Fake Cops Patrol

    Film Review: 'Duke'

    If you can envision “Let’s Be Cops” reconstituted as a noirish psychodrama, you may be adequately prepared for “Duke,” an uneven but arresting indie thriller about two siblings who are driven to heroic extremes by childhood traumas. Co-directed by twin brothers James and Anthony Gaudioso, who also appear in strikingly different supporting roles, the film [...]

  • Greek Director Probes Deeper Issues in

    Greek Director Probes Deeper Issues in Berlin Festival Film 'Sargasso Sea'

    After a sudden suicide turns a small eel-farming town upside down, an investigation unearths troubling secrets about the town’s past. Those discoveries will bring together two women trapped in solitary lives, offering each a chance to find salvation. “The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea” is the third feature by Greek director Syllas Tzoumerkas. Starring frequent [...]

  • Xavier Legrand Custody

    France's Cesar Awards Leads the Way for the Oscars

    Since 2011, France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma has steadfastly held its annual awards ceremony the Friday before the Academy Awards. And if launching the Césars two days before the Oscars holds a real, practical benefit — allowing those walking both red carpets time to linger over their last flutes of Champagne before [...]

  • Australian Director Gameau Challenges Audiences to

    Australian Director Gameau Challenges Audiences to Improve the Planet

    Bright-eyed Australian director Damon Gameau set out in his previous movie, “That Sugar Film” to challenge everyday thoughtlessness about the dangers of our modern lifestyle — and became profoundly sick while doing so. In his new film “2040,” which plays in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and which he styles as a “hybrid feature documentary,” Gameau [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Sends Hollywood Agents Proposed Code of Conduct

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have sent Hollywood talent agencies a proposed “Code of Conduct” with tough new restrictions on how they operate as agents for writer clients. The WGA made the disclosure Thursday night in an email to its 12,000 members, a day after announcing that it will hold a March 25 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad