Sony Pictures Classics Buys ‘French Exit’ With Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed rights to Azazel Jacobs’ “French Exit,” an upcoming drama with Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges.

The news comes in the midst of the Toronto International Film Festival where the indie label is premiering several films including Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” and Matt Tyrnauer’s “Where’s My Roy Cohn.” The pact is for all rights in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China and worldwide airlines. Production starts this October in Montreal and Paris.

Patrick deWitt will adapt his international bestselling book of the same title. Both book and pending film follow a 60-year-old Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Pfeiffer) as she cashes in the last of her possessions and opts to live out the rest of her life in a modest apartment in Paris. She is accompanied on her cross-Atlantic trek by her dysfunctional son Malcolm (Hedges) and the family cat who may be inhabited by the spirit of her late husband.

“To work with Sony Pictures Classics is a dream come true for me. They have given us so many beautiful, inspiring films over the years, and the incredible care and expertise with which they release them has always impressed me,” said Jacobs in a statement. “As I prepare to embark on production, I am happy and relieved to know that ‘French Exit’ will ultimately be in their hands.”

Jacobs’ previous credits include “Terri” and “The Lovers.” Pfeiffer recently appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and will next be seen in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Hedges next co-stars in “Honey Boy,” the thinly veiled look at Shia LaBeouf’s childhood, and in “Waves,” an Oscar contender that’s building buzz at Toronto.

The Canadian/ Irish international co-production is produced by Rocket Science, Elevation Pictures, Screen Siren Pictures and Blinder Films. CAA Media Finance and Rocket Science brokered the deal with Sony Pictures Classics.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions previously picked up all other international territories excluding Canada and Switzerland.