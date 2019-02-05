Solstice Studios Hires Key Marketing, Finance Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

×

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

CREDIT: Courtesy of Solstice Studios

Solstice Studios is rounding out its executive team.

The company, which launched in 2018 with a goal of making the kind of mid-budget movies that major studios have largely ignored, has made several key hires in its marketing and finance ranks.

Former Disney and Fox executive David Singh will join as EVP of creative advertising and UM and Zenith Media vet Brian Dailey has been named EVP of media. The two offer experience in hawking the kinds of broadly appealing movies that Solstice hopes to produce. In addition, Evelyn Labonte, a former Entertainment One executive, has been named SVP of finance and controller, and Fernando Montero, a former executive at Lionsgate, will be VP of finance.

Singh has created award-winning marketing and advertising campaigns for Disney, Sony, and Fox on over 40 films, including the “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “X-Men,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchises, and the likes of “The Martian,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “Up.” He was head of creative advertising, content and digital marketing at Disney Studios for all live-action titles as well as animated films from Pixar and Disney Animation and as creative director and EVP of creative advertising at Sony Pictures. Most recently he was the Managing Director of San Francisco advertising agency Goldfront which specializes in advertising and branding work with start-ups and technology companies including Google and Uber.

Dailey has more than 20 worked in both studios and agencies. Most recently, he worked with the media agency UM, overseeing media strategy and planning for Sony Pictures’ theatrical releases including the blockbusters “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” He also previously served as EVP, managing director at Zenith Media, where he oversaw media initiatives 20th Century Fox, FX, Hulu, Hallmark Channel, and DreamWorks Animation Television.  He was also a marketing executive roles at Fox, Paramount, and Artisan Entertainment.  Both Singh and Dailey will report to Solstice Marketing & Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese.

Labonte joins Solstice from Entertainment One where she served as VP of finance for the features production division, responsible for operational and production finance including ultimate film models, audits, and reporting. Prior to Entertainment One, she served as the VP of finance at EuropaCorp Films USA, as VP controller, opportunity funds at Colony Capital, and in various finance roles at CBS/Paramount, Universal, and Warner Bros.

Montero was most recently VP, international finance and strategy at Lionsgate. He helped oversee international sales, distribution and overage projections across more than 40 international territories for all Lionsgate films. Prior to this role, Montero was on the deal analysis team and helped manage the overall division slate strategy. Both Labonte and Montero will report to Shaun Williams, Chief Financial Officer.

Solstice Studios is led by President & CEO Mark Gill, the former president of Warner Independent Pictures, Miramax, and Millennium Films, as well as the producer of “Hitman’s Bodyguard” and the “Olympus Has Fallen” series). Production Heads are Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”) and Guy Botham, the founder of of Vitality VFX whose recent credits include “San Andreas. Bruzzese, a former analyst at OTX and Marketcast, is the company’s marketing and strategy head.

