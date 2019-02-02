×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance: Amazon Buys Shia LaBeouf Drama ‘Honey Boy’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shia LaBeouf Sundance
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon has nabbed “Honey Boy,” a coming-of-age drama that is inspired by Shia LaBeouf’s stormy relationship with stardom. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, earning a standing ovation and respectful reviews, particularly for Labeouf’s performance as his father and for Noah Jupe’s star turn as a child actor on the rise.

Amazon has been very active at this year’s festival, buying domestic rights for the Mindy Kaling comedy “Late Night” for $13 million and shelling out $14 million apiece for the rights to “The Report” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon.” The “Honey Boy” deal is for global rights and is in the $5 million range.

“Honey Boy” was directed by Alma Har’el (“Bombay Beach”) from a script by LaBeouf. It was written as part of LaBeouf’s rehabilitation program. The actor, once among the most promising stars in Hollywood thanks to turns in “Transformers” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” has struggled with substance abuse and had numerous brushes with the law.

“It’s strange to fetishize your pain and make a product out of it,” LaBeouf said from the stage of the Eccles following the film’s premiere last week. “And you feel guilty about that. It felt very selfish. This whole thing felt very selfish. I never went into this thinking, ‘Oh let me f—ing help people.’ That wasn’t my goal. I was falling apart.”

“Honey Boy” co-stars Lucas Hedges, FKA Twigs, Maika Monroe, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Byron Bowers, Laura San Giacomo, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Shia LaBeouf Sundance

    Sundance: Amazon Buys Shia LaBeouf Drama 'Honey Boy'

    Amazon has nabbed “Honey Boy,” a coming-of-age drama that is inspired by Shia LaBeouf’s stormy relationship with stardom. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, earning a standing ovation and respectful reviews, particularly for Labeouf’s performance as his father and for Noah Jupe’s star turn as a child actor on the rise. Amazon [...]

  • Göteborg: Fredrikke Aspöck Discusses ‘Out Of

    Göteborg: Fredrikke Aspöck Discusses ‘Out Of Tune’

    GOTEBORG, Sweden — One of the hits of the Göteborg fest’s Nordic Comedy section, “Out Of Tune” is a cleverly stylized dramedy about a charismatic but manipulative celebrity entrepreneur, Markus Føns, stuck in a remand prison, awaiting sentencing for financial crimes. When life on the yard with the regular prison population proves too dangerous, he [...]

  • Japan Star Hirofumi Arai Arrested on

    Japan Star Hirofumi Arai Arrested on Rape Charge

    Hirofumi Arai, an actor who has appeared in many major Japanese films of the past two decades, was arrested by Tokyo police on Friday. He has been charged with the offense of “forcible intercourse” or rape. The move stems from Arai’s alleged encounter with an unnamed woman dispatched from a massage service to Arai’s residence on July 1 [...]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Favourite,' 'Atlanta' Win ACE Editing Awards

    Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and period romp “The Favourite” walked away with top film honors at the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards Friday night. Both films were nominated for the film editing Oscar last week. In the ACE drama category, “Bohemian Rhapsody” bested fellow Oscar contender “BlacKkKlansman,” as well as “First Man,” “Roma” and “A [...]

  • Matthias Schoenaerts appears in The Mustang

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Mustang'

    Matthias Schoenaerts has always been a bit of a conundrum: a brilliant actor in the body of a supermodel bruiser. Maybe that’s why, even though he’s from Belgium, he has long been drawn to a certain kind of rough-and-tumble American art thriller — like “The Drop,” or the criminally overlooked “Blood Ties” (where he was [...]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    Tom Cruise 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Dated for Summers of 2021, 2022

    Paramount Pictures has set late summer release dates for the next two installments of “Mission: Impossible.” The studio announced Friday night that the seventh film in the series will be released on July 23, 2021, and the eighth film will open on Aug. 5, 2022. Variety first reported on Jan. 14 that Christopher McQuarrie was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad