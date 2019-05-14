Saban Films Buys Helen Hunt Thriller ‘I See You’

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Adam Randall’s thriller “I See You” with Helen Hunt.

The film co-stars Jon Tenney (“Legion”) and had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. “I See You” unfolds in an idyllic town. The peace in the community is shattered after a teenage boy goes missing. The lead investigator in the case pieces together clues while trying to find a way to forgive his wife for a recent infidelity.

The film is written by Devon Graye. “I See You” is a Zodiac Features Production presented by Bankside Films in association with Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology and Kreo Films and in association with Quickfire Films and Zodiac Holdings. Matt Waldeck produces for Zodiac Features, while Ben Hecht serves as executive producer for Zodiac, alongside Stephen Kelliher for Bankside Films, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films and James Atherton and Jan Pace for Quickfire Films. The film will receive a theatrical release.

“Audiences will be captivated by this gripping mystery thriller that showcases its cast’s outstanding chemistry,” said Saban Films’ chief Bill Bromiley in a statement. “Helen Hunt and Jon Tenney are truly enticing as Jackie and Greg, a couple whose idyllic town is turned on its head where every plot twist is more surprising than the last.”

Bill Bromiley and Ness Saban negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with CAA Media Finance and Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Saban Films previously released “The Homesman” with Tommy Lee Jones and “The Yellow Birds” with Tye Sheridan and Alden Ehrenreich. Its upcoming films include Casey Affleck’s directorial debut, “Light of My Life”; “The Professor” starring Johnny Depp; and Brian De Palma’s “Domino” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.