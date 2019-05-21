Quentin Tarantino, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Score Six-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Twenty five years after Quentin Tarantino took Cannes by storm with “Pulp Fiction,” the maverick director returned with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” receiving a six-minute standing ovation at Tuesday’s glittering premiere. It’s one of the longest such receptions at this year’s festival, which has been building up to the moment when Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio would stand side by side on the most glamorous red carpet in the world. Indeed, the two mega-stars injected an impressive display of star-wattage at a festival that has been lacking in A-list appearances. Cameras flashed and fans screamed as DiCaprio and Pitt gamely posed for selfies and signed autographs.

Tarantino seemed to relish the attention, mouthing “I love you” to his wife Daniela Pick. As he stood atop the stairs of the Palais, gazing out at the scene, he yelled “viva la cinema.”

As for the film, without going into spoilers, which festival head Thierry Frémaux warned journalists not to reveal, it’s a panoramic look at the movie business at the end of the 1960s. One that encompasses Sharon Tate and the Manson family. DiCaprio plays a washed up TV Western star and Pitt his is body double and majordomo. There are also cameos by everybody from Timothy Olyphant to Lena Dunham as a Manson girl, although the star of “Girls” didn’t make the trip to Cannes.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” debuts in theaters on July 26. In addition to DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the cast includes Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, and Luke Perry, in his final role. Sony Pictures is releasing the film, which is the hot ticket here in Cannes. Cannes residents can be seen up and down the Croisette holding placards asking for extra tickets. One journalist looked to be on the verge of tears after she was told she couldn’t get into tonight’s screening by Sony’s PR team.

