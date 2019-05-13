Screen Media Nabs Sci-fi/Horror Anthology ‘Portals’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has acquired worldwide rights to the sci-fi/horror anthology movie “Portals.” The film features segments directed by genre veterans Eduardo Sanchez (“The Blair Witch Project”), Gregg Hale (“V/H/S 2”), Timo Tjahjanto (“The Night Comes For Us”) and Liam O’Donnell (“Skyline”).

Created by Chris White, the genre-bending story is set around a series of worldwide blackouts — after which millions of mysterious cosmic anomalies appear everywhere across the planet. While many flee from the sentient objects, some people are drawn toward — and into — them with horrifying consequences.

Produced by Brad Miska and Chris White alongside BoulderLight Pictures’ J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, the distributor is planning a fall multi-platform release, and will be begin handling foreign sales at Cannes under its partnership with Film Mode Entertainment.

Lifshitz and Margules produced together with Miska, White and Bloody Disgusting’s Tom Owen.

Seth Needle, senior VP, worldwide acquisitions, at Screen Media, negotiated the deal with BoulderLight Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.

Miska, co-founder of Bloody Disgusting, previously produced the “V/H/S” film trilogy as well as “Under the Bed,” “A Horrible Way to Die” and “Southbound.” White first collaborated with Miska on “V/H/S Viral.” His other credits include “The ABCS of Death” and “My Super Psycho Sweet 16.”

BoulderLight, which will handle sales on a few select Asian territories for the film, recently produced IFC Midnight’s “Pledge.” Pigrat’s Griffin Devine and Alyssa Devine also serve as producers with O’Donnell, while Screen Media’s Mike Messina, Seth Needle and Conor McAdam are on board as executive producers.

“We are thrilled to be working with Screen Media to help bring this innovative new anthology to life with so many creative collaborators we admire,” said Lifshitz.