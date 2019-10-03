×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Participant and Magnolia Pictures Buy ‘Collective’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Collective
CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

Participant and Magnolia Pictures have acquired North American rights to “Collective,” a documentary that followed a team of Romanian reporters who untangle an intricate web of corruption in the wake of a devastating nightclub fire.

The film premiered to sterling reviews at the Venice Film Festival and was greeted with similar acclaim when it screened at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Both IndieWire and Rolling Stone listed it as one of the 12 best films to come out of Toronto, and Vox called it one of the five best films that “flew under the radar.” Other reviewers were similarly enthusiastic.

Variety’s Jay Weissberg said that its look at bureaucratic and corporate malfeasance made “Collective” both prescient and sadly universal despite its Eastern European setting. “This is truly a documentary for our times, deserving of widespread exposure,” he wrote.

Magnolia and Participant plan to release the film theatrically in spring of 2020. “Collective” is directed by Alexander Nanau (“Toto and his Sisters”) and follows the aftershocks of a deadly fire at the Bucharest club Colectiv, one that leaves 27 people dead and 180 injured. After burn victims begin dying in hospitals from wounds that were not considered to be life-threatening, a doctor blows the whistle to a team of investigative journalists who set about to expose systemic health care fraud. With its look at the courageous side of the fourth estate, the film has been called a non-fiction version of “Spotlight.”

“’Collective’ is an amazing achievement in investigative filmmaking,” Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said in a statement. “Alexander Nanau takes us down a wild rabbit hole filled with improbable heroes and institutional villains that should serve as a dire warning to everyone who believes in a civilized society.”

“We are incredibly proud of a legacy of films about investigative journalists who expose corruption and injustice — from ‘Spotlight’ and ‘The Post,’ to ‘Citizenfour’ and ‘Page One: Inside the New York Times,’” said Diane Weyermann, Participant’s chief content office, “and we are thrilled to be working with our friends at Magnolia on Alexander Nanau’s absolutely extraordinary ‘Collective.’”

Participant and Magnolia have a history of successful collaborations, having recently partnered on the release of the Oscar-nominated “RBG.” That look at Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg grossed more than $15 million globally, a big number for a documentary film. The two companies also worked together on Oscar-nominated documentary “Food Inc.,” and will partner on the upcoming release of “Slay the Dragon,” a look at gerrymandering in the United States.”

“With Magnolia and Participant, I am confident that ‘Collective’ will find a wide audience in North America,” said Nanau. “I believe in the power of cinema, and hope to contribute with ‘Collective’ to a better understanding of the forces that shape our lives in today’s crumbling democracies. I feel honored to go on this journey with the best in the field.”

“Collective” is produced by Nanau and Bianca Oana. The film is an Alexander Nanau Production, Samsa Film Luxembourg, HBO Europe production, with the participation of Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR), Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS), RSI Radiotelevisione svizzera, YES Docu. Hanka Kastelicova produced for HBO Europe and Bernard Michaux produced for Samsa Film Luxembourg. Executive producers are Antony Root and Philippa Kowarsky.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with Cinetic Media and Cinephil on behalf of the filmmakers, as well as Danice Woodley, SVP of Business and Legal Affairs of Participant.

More Film

  • Collective

    Participant and Magnolia Pictures Buy 'Collective' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Participant and Magnolia Pictures have acquired North American rights to “Collective,” a documentary that followed a team of Romanian reporters who untangle an intricate web of corruption in the wake of a devastating nightclub fire. The film premiered to sterling reviews at the Venice Film Festival and was greeted with similar acclaim when it screened [...]

  • Shut Up Sona in Mumbai Film

    Indian Films get the Spotlight at Mumbai Festival's 21st Edition 

    A strong selection of Indian films is among the highlights of the 21st Mumbai Film Festival. The festival, which runs Oct. 17-24, announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival’s Spotlight strand boasts of five world premieres, including Arati Kadav’s much awaited sci-film “Cargo,” actor Seema Bhargava Pahwa’s directorial debut, the family drama “Ram Prasad Ki [...]

  • Kim Dong-Ho Busan International Film Festival

    Former Busan Chief Kim Dong-ho Joins New Festival in Gangneung

    Kim Dong-ho, a co-founder of Busan International Film Festival and one of the best-known figures in Korean cinema, is set to lead the new Gangneung International Film Festival. Kim was recently appointed by the Gangneung city as head of the newly launched film festival. Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki, who was previously a Busan festival ambassador, [...]

  • Busan 2019 placeholder

    Busan Film Festival Ducks Typhoon, Opens on Celebratory Note

    After a typhoon wiped out Wednesday evening events in Busan and brought back memories of last year’s drenching, organizers of the Busan International Film Festival must be mighty pleased to have got proceedings under way Thursday largely as planned. Indeed, by the time the opening ceremony got under way around sunset on Thursday the problem [...]

  • Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP

    Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP it Can Take to Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Goldfinch is reaching out to games developers and wants to find 10  projects that it can adapt for film and TV. Specifically, it wants to find projects created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine platform. U.K.-based film and TV finance and production business Goldfinch has set out its submission policies for developers who have until end-Oct. [...]

  • Kazakh actress Samal Yakeba, Kazakh director

    Busan Opener 'Horse Thieves' is Lesson in Co-Production and Co-Direction

    Audiences watching Busan’s opening night film “The Horse Thieves” will get to see a universal and somewhat linear tale of greed, cruelty and man’s uneasy place in nature. Behind the scenes, however, it was a learning and co-operative experience between film makers from different cultures. A rare Kazakhstan-Japan co-production, “Horse Thieves” was co-directed by Yerlan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad