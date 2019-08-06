×

New York Film Festival: Pedro Almodóvar, Kelly Reichardt, Bong Joon-ho Movies Among Lineup

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Pedro Almodóvar, Bong Joon-ho, and Kelly Reichardt are some of the auteurs hitting the Big Apple to screen their latest works at this year’s New York Film Festival.

Now in its 57th year, the gathering for cinephiles has become a key stop for moviemakers hoping to propel their films into the awards race. To that end, Almodóvar and Bong will bring “Pain and Glory” and “Parasite,” two movies that earned rave reviews out of Cannes and that look to be major contenders for this year’s foreign language Oscar. Reichardt, an indie maverick who has previously scored with the likes of “Meeks Crossing” and “Night Moves,” will screen “First Cow,” a drama that unfolds in the old West.

Their movies are among the 29 films screening as part of the festival’s main slate. Other films that will get splashy premieres at Alice Tully Hall include Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network,” a spy drama with Penélope Cruz and Gael García Bernal; Arnaud Desplechin’s “Oh Mercy!,” a police procedural about a murder investigation; and Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” a look at art and forbidden romance that ignited Cannes when it screened at the seaside festival. This year’s slate showcases films from 17 different countries.

“Cinema is the domain of freedom, and it’s an ongoing struggle to maintain that freedom,” NYFF director and selection committee chair Kent Jones said in a statement. “It’s getting harder and harder for anyone to make films of real ambition anywhere in this world. Each and every movie in this lineup, big or small, whether it’s made in Italy or Senegal or New York City, is the result of artists behind the camera fighting on multiple fronts to realize a vision and create something new in the world.”

The festival previously announced that Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” will be the opening selection, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is its centerpiece feature, and Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn” will be its closing film. Film at Lincoln Center produces the 17-day event.

The 57th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night
The Irishman
Dir. Martin Scorsese

Centerpiece
Marriage Story
Dir. Noah Baumbach

Closing Night
Motherless Brooklyn
Dir. Edward Norton

Atlantics: A Ghost Love Story
Dir. Mati Diop

Bacurau
Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

Beanpole
Dir. Kantemir Balagov

Fire Will Come
Dir. Oliver Laxe

First Cow
Dir. Kelly Reichardt

A Girl Missing
Dir. Koji Fukada

I Was at Home, But…
Dir. Angela Schanelec

Liberté
Dir. Albert Serra

Martin Eden
Dir. Pietro Marcello

The Moneychanger
Dir. Federico Veiroj

Oh Mercy!
Dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Pain and Glory
Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite
Dir. Bong Joon-ho

Film Comment Presents
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Dir. Céline Sciamma

Saturday Fiction
Dir. Lou Ye

Sibyl
Dir. Justine Triet

Synonyms
Dir. Nadav Lapid

To the Ends of the Earth
Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

The Traitor
Dir. Marco Bellocchio

Varda by Agnès
Dir. Agnès Varda

Vitalina Varela
Dir. Pedro Costa

Wasp Network
Dir. Olivier Assayas

The Whistlers
Dir. Corneliu Porumboiu

The Wild Goose Lake
Dir. Diao Yinan

Young Ahmed
Dir. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Zombi Child
Dir. Bertrand Bonello

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Power of Young Hollywood Honorees Social

    Cole Sprouse, Joey King, H.E.R. and More Young Stars Sound Off on Social Media

    Social media has transformed showbiz, making it easier for young performers to express themselves, connect with fans and even get their big break. A strong social media presence can even be used as leverage during the casting process. But what do performers think about it? Variety surveyed those highlighted in this year’s Young Hollywood issue [...]

  • City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software

    City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software Company

    City National Bank has acquired FilmTrack, a Studio City-based company specializing in intellectual property rights management for the entertainment and media industry. Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Film Track has about 60 employees. City National said the acquisition will grow its leadership in providing the entertainment industry with complex payments solutions and intellectual [...]

  • If Only Locarno Film Festival

    Incoming Chief Lili Hinstin Puts Her Mark on Locarno Fest

    The 72nd Locarno Film Festival, a longtime beacon of the international indie filmmaking community, is being shaken up under new artistic director Lili Hinstin. She is the Swiss event’s second female chief since it was founded in 1946 and one of the few women to head an A-list fest. Hinstin takes the reins from Italy’s [...]

  • Melissa McCarthy and Queen Latifah

    Melissa McCarthy Praises Queen Latifah Casting as Ursula in ABC's Live 'The Little Mermaid'

    The only thing better than Melissa McCarthy portraying Ursula in “The Little Mermaid”? McCarthy and Queen Latifah playing the evil sea witch. While McCarthy is reportedly taking on the role for Disney’s live-action movie, ABC announced Monday that Latifah will star as the notorious villain in the network’s television production “The Little Mermaid Live!” The singer [...]

  • Camila Cabello Variety Power of Young

    Camila Cabello on How She Overcame Fear to Step Into the 'Dream' Role of Cinderella

    Any self-respecting Camila Cabello fan knows the 22-year-old singer has harbored a lifelong obsession with fairytale princesses. So when Cabello had the opportunity to play Cinderella in a Sony Pictures update of the classic story, due out in Feb. 2021, it was an experience she couldn’t pass up. “It was one of those things that [...]

  • Dylan Cole Sprouse

    Cole and Dylan Sprouse Want to Work Together Again (but Not as Twins)

    For six years, starting in 2005, former child actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse conquered the Disney Channel by starring in the hit sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and its spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck.” But then in 2011, the twin brothers — whose credits also include “Big Daddy” and “Grace Under [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad