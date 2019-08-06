New York Film Festival: Pedro Almodóvar, Kelly Reichardt, Bong Joon-ho Movies Among Lineup

Pedro Almodóvar, Bong Joon-ho, and Kelly Reichardt are some of the auteurs hitting the Big Apple to screen their latest works at this year’s New York Film Festival.

Now in its 57th year, the gathering for cinephiles has become a key stop for moviemakers hoping to propel their films into the awards race. To that end, Almodóvar and Bong will bring “Pain and Glory” and “Parasite,” two movies that earned rave reviews out of Cannes and that look to be major contenders for this year’s foreign language Oscar. Reichardt, an indie maverick who has previously scored with the likes of “Meeks Crossing” and “Night Moves,” will screen “First Cow,” a drama that unfolds in the old West.

Their movies are among the 29 films screening as part of the festival’s main slate. Other films that will get splashy premieres at Alice Tully Hall include Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network,” a spy drama with Penélope Cruz and Gael García Bernal; Arnaud Desplechin’s “Oh Mercy!,” a police procedural about a murder investigation; and Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” a look at art and forbidden romance that ignited Cannes when it screened at the seaside festival. This year’s slate showcases films from 17 different countries.

“Cinema is the domain of freedom, and it’s an ongoing struggle to maintain that freedom,” NYFF director and selection committee chair Kent Jones said in a statement. “It’s getting harder and harder for anyone to make films of real ambition anywhere in this world. Each and every movie in this lineup, big or small, whether it’s made in Italy or Senegal or New York City, is the result of artists behind the camera fighting on multiple fronts to realize a vision and create something new in the world.”

The festival previously announced that Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” will be the opening selection, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is its centerpiece feature, and Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn” will be its closing film. Film at Lincoln Center produces the 17-day event.

The 57th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night

The Irishman

Dir. Martin Scorsese

Centerpiece

Marriage Story

Dir. Noah Baumbach

Closing Night

Motherless Brooklyn

Dir. Edward Norton

Atlantics: A Ghost Love Story

Dir. Mati Diop

Bacurau

Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles

Beanpole

Dir. Kantemir Balagov

Fire Will Come

Dir. Oliver Laxe

First Cow

Dir. Kelly Reichardt

A Girl Missing

Dir. Koji Fukada

I Was at Home, But…

Dir. Angela Schanelec

Liberté

Dir. Albert Serra

Martin Eden

Dir. Pietro Marcello

The Moneychanger

Dir. Federico Veiroj

Oh Mercy!

Dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Pain and Glory

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite

Dir. Bong Joon-ho

Film Comment Presents

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Dir. Céline Sciamma

Saturday Fiction

Dir. Lou Ye

Sibyl

Dir. Justine Triet

Synonyms

Dir. Nadav Lapid

To the Ends of the Earth

Dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

The Traitor

Dir. Marco Bellocchio

Varda by Agnès

Dir. Agnès Varda

Vitalina Varela

Dir. Pedro Costa

Wasp Network

Dir. Olivier Assayas

The Whistlers

Dir. Corneliu Porumboiu

The Wild Goose Lake

Dir. Diao Yinan

Young Ahmed

Dir. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Zombi Child

Dir. Bertrand Bonello