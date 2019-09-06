×

Neon’s Elissa Federoff Talks Business at Toronto

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Neon

Neon’s distribution topper Elissa Federoff hits Toronto with some high-profile titles: Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or-winner “Parasite,” Alfre Woodard-starrer “Clemency” and Celine Sciamma’s Cannes prize-winner “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” Neon has seen success in a subdued specialty pic B.O. climate with docs such as “Three Identical Strangers” and recently with “Luce,” “Honeyland” and “Wild Rose.”

The specialty film market is especially crowded in the fourth quarter, so how do you get your films in front of the public? What out of the box thinking comes with this territory now?

Neon is positioned as a significant 2020 awards season player, having picked up some of the hottest acquisitions out of Sundance and Cannes. … Each one of our films is unique and will get its own specialized campaign. A tailor-made campaign for each of these films will allow them to rise above the noise, and garner the attention they deserve, but it starts with choosing films that are unparalleled in their cinematic craft, and willing to go places that typical studio specialty fare isn’t willing to go. That’s how we stand out and appeal to audiences who might be bored with generic biopics and stuff they can see at home. From there, it’s about being bold with our marketing and letting exhibitors, voters and the audience know that we’re serious about these films even though we’re not the norm.

Related

What about the number of screens available? Are bigger chains opening up more screens for specialty pics? 

There has always been a place for niche and specialty films in the marketplace, and that hasn’t changed.  However, with some of the jaw-dropping success stories we’ve seen in the past few years, from films like “Three Identical Strangers,” the commitment from our theatrical partners has grown.  “Apollo 11” is a great example of a specialty release that launched in Imax in the major commercial circuits and continued to thrive in the marketplace for months, both in art houses and the commercial multiplexes.

How do you use festivals for marketing?

Festivals offer a great way to position and launch our films.  Neon is committed to the moviegoing experience and the excitement we see from festival audiences builds the film’s awareness and the buzz. Toronto is an excellent launch pad for a theatrical release; where we gauge the audience response and our campaign takes off from there. “Portait of a Lady on Fire,” Clemency” and Parasite” will all show at Toronto; we’re looking forward to the critical response and we’re excited to debut our films the way they’re meant to be seen, on the big screen.

Two of your TIFF films have Cannes heat — how do you turn that into box office and awards?

“Parasite” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” had amazing receptions in Cannes.  Critical response has been through the roof and both films are 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.  “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or and “Portrait” won best screenplay, so the premieres alone have pushed these films into the public eye and have made them some of those most anticipated this fall. There’s an upward progression that keeps building, and the release should only drive it further.

“Clemency” is heavy material but topical. Can you talk about why that film is important to Neon?

“Clemency,” which won the Grand Jury Prize out of Sundance, made a big impression on all of us at Neon. It’s a wonderful film with a career best performance by Alfre Woodard and a fresh new voice in Chinonye Chukwu, who wrote and directed the film. It’s an important film, but it’s also an extraordinarily emotional and cathartic experience that Chinonye manages to achieve without milking or manipulating emotions, but rather through a beautifully honest, restrained touch that gradually builds until you don’t even realize you’re in a puddle of tears. So this is both the celebration of one of America’s very best actresses and the discovery of a major director.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Neon's Elissa Federoff Talks Business at

    Neon's Elissa Federoff Talks Business at Toronto

    Neon’s distribution topper Elissa Federoff hits Toronto with some high-profile titles: Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or-winner “Parasite,” Alfre Woodard-starrer “Clemency” and Celine Sciamma’s Cannes prize-winner “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” Neon has seen success in a subdued specialty pic B.O. climate with docs such as “Three Identical Strangers” and recently with “Luce,” “Honeyland” and “Wild Rose.” The specialty [...]

  • Melanie Martinez

    How Atlantic Records Helped Bring Melanie Martinez's Film Fantasy to Life

    Melanie Martinez is taking her fans on a fantastical trip. In her directorial debut, the singer presented “K-12” in Los Angeles Tuesday (Sept. 3), ahead of the film’s worldwide one-night-only release on Sept. 5. The colorful feature-length production was financed by Martinez’s label, Atlantic Records, totaling an investment of $5 to $6 million, she estimates. [...]

  • It: Chapter Two

    'It: Chapter Two' Scares Up $10.5 Million on Thursday Night

    “It: Chapter Two” has launched impressively with $10.5 million domestically in Thursday night preview showings. The figure is $3 million less than the $13.5 million preview gross from “It” two years ago, when the horror adaptation stunned the industry with a $123 million opening weekend. Warner Bros.’ much-anticipated sequel is kicking off the fall movie [...]

  • First Footage of Nick Rowland's Toronto-Bound

    Watch: First Footage of Toronto-Bound ‘Calm With Horses’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first clip of “Calm With Horses” shows Barry Keoghan in menacing form and Cosmo Jarvis wrestling with having to carry out violent acts for a feared Irish crime family. The film is Nick Rowland’s directorial debut and counts Michael Fassbender among its exec producers. It will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film [...]

  • For web story

    Venice: Johnny Depp on His Menacing Shades in 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

    In Colombian director Ciro Guerra’s drama about immigration and integration “Waiting for the Barbarians” Johnny Depp plays the ruthless Colonel Joll, a torturer who is in charge of the security situation on the border and who clashes with a morally upright magistrate. In Venice, where the film premiered on Friday in competition, Depp said Guerra gave [...]

  • Nepal Oscar hopeful film "Bulbul"

    Nepal, Philippines Pick First Features as Oscar Race Contenders

    Nepal and The Philippines have both chosen debut features as their candidates for the Oscars’ international feature film category. Nepal’s academy award selection committee chose Binod Paudel’s “Bulbul.” Starring Swastima Khadka and Mukun Bhusal, the film follows the travails of a woman who drives a tempo truck in Kathmandu. “Bulbul” was released in Nepal in [...]

  • Ledafilms Nabs Horror Pic 'Baba Yaga'

    Ledafilms Nabs Horror Film 'Baba Yaga' in North America, Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ledafilms has acquired all North American and Latin American rights to the Russian horror film “Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest,” whose producers include the Oscar-nominated producers of “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” and box office hit “Stalingrad.” The movie is directed by Svyatoslav Podgaevsky, who directed horror pics “The Bride” and “Mermaid: Lake of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad