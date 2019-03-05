×
Saban Films Buys ‘Mob Town’ With David Arquette (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Danny A. Abeckaser’s “Mob Town,” a drama with “Scream” star David Arquette.

The film follows local trooper Ed Croswell (Arquette) as he foils a mafia summit in the rural town of Apalachin, New York and exposes the mob’s brutal tactics to the wider world. The cast also includes Jennifer Esposito (“Crash”) Robert Davi (“Die Hard”), PJ Byrne (“Big Little Lies”) and Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”). “Mob Town” was written by Jon Carlo and Joe Gilford, and is produced by Abeckaser’s 2B Films. The film will be released this summer.

Saban Films negotiated the deal along with Bleiberg Entertainment on behalf of filmmakers.

The indie distributor’s upcoming titles include “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” starring Hilary Duff; Derrick Borte’s “American Dreamer” starring Jim Gaffigan; “The Professor” starring Johnny Depp; and “A Vigilante” starring Olivia Wilde. At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Saban Films announced it would partner with Kevin Smith on “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” a sequel to the 2001 comedy “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

Past releases include “The Homesman” with Hilary Swank and Tommy Lee Jones; “The Yellow Birds” with Alden Ehrenreich and Tye Sherian; and the anthology “Berlin, I Love You” with Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jim Sturgess.

    Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Danny A. Abeckaser's "Mob Town," a drama with "Scream" star David Arquette. The film follows local trooper Ed Croswell (Arquette) as he foils a mafia summit in the rural town of Apalachin, New York and exposes the mob's brutal tactics to the wider world. The cast also

