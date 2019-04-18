Sundance Award Winner ‘Midnight Family’ Sells Domestic Rights to 1091 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Midnight Family,” an award winning documentary about the struggles of a family in Mexico City, has sold its North American distribution rights to 1091. The indie studio was previously known as the Orchard, but received a new moniker after it was sold by Sony Music Entertainment to a new investment group in January. 1091 plans to release the film theatrically in late summer.

Directed by Luke Lorentzen, the film won the special jury award for cinematography at its premiere in Sundance. It unspools in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods and follows the Ochoa family as they run a private ambulance and compete with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help. The family works to maintain the quality of their care while dealing with a bleak financial picture.

The film is a Hedgehog Film production in co-production with No Ficción and was produced by Kellen Quinn and Luke Lorentzen as well as Elena Fortes and Daniela Alatorre.

Danielle DiGiacomo, SVP of acquisitions and strategic partnerships at 1091, noted the film had similarities to “Cartel Land,” one of the studio’s previous releases which offered an engrossing look at modern Mexico.

“’Midnight Family’ is a riveting documentary exploring life for a family in Mexico as they strive for survival,” said DiGiacomo in a statement. “Luke Lorentzen tells an authentic story of the Ochoas and we are thrilled to bring this must-see film to theaters.”

“Midnight Family” was also featured in the prestigious New Directors/New Films series presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art this April. It took home the Premio Mezcal for best film and best director at the Guadalajara International Film Festival as well as the documentary competition firebird award at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

“We’re enormously excited to partner with 1091 whose releases include some of our favorite films of the past few years,” said Lorentzen. “The viewing experience is as integral to this film as its story and themes, so we’re particularly happy that audiences across the US and Canada will get to see it on the big screen.”

The deal was negotiated by 1091’s DiGiacomo and Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.

Upcoming 1091 releases include Werner Herzog’s “Meeting Gorbachev,” “Halston,” and “Before You Know It.”