Sundance Award Winner ‘Midnight Family’ Sells Domestic Rights to 1091 (EXCLUSIVE)

Sundance Award Winner 'Midnight Family' Sells Domestic Rights to 1091

Brent Lang

“Midnight Family,” an award winning documentary about the struggles of a family in Mexico City, has sold its North American distribution rights to 1091. The indie studio was previously known as the Orchard, but received a new moniker after it was sold by Sony Music Entertainment to a new investment group in January. 1091 plans to release the film theatrically in late summer.

Directed by Luke Lorentzen, the film won the special jury award for cinematography at its premiere in Sundance. It unspools in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods and follows the Ochoa family as they run a private ambulance and compete with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help. The family works to maintain the quality of their care while dealing with a bleak financial picture.

The film is a Hedgehog Film production in co-production with No Ficción and was produced by Kellen Quinn and Luke Lorentzen as well as Elena Fortes and Daniela Alatorre.

Danielle DiGiacomo, SVP of acquisitions and strategic partnerships at 1091, noted the film had similarities to “Cartel Land,” one of the studio’s previous releases which offered an engrossing look at modern Mexico.

“’Midnight Family’ is a riveting documentary exploring life for a family in Mexico as they strive for survival,” said DiGiacomo in a statement. “Luke Lorentzen tells an authentic story of the Ochoas and we are thrilled to bring this must-see film to theaters.”

“Midnight Family” was also featured in the prestigious New Directors/New Films series presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art this April. It took home the Premio Mezcal for best film and best director at the Guadalajara International Film Festival as well as the documentary competition firebird award at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

“We’re enormously excited to partner with 1091 whose releases include some of our favorite films of the past few years,” said Lorentzen. “The viewing experience is as integral to this film as its story and themes, so we’re particularly happy that audiences across the US and Canada will get to see it on the big screen.”

The deal was negotiated by 1091’s DiGiacomo and Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.

Upcoming 1091 releases include Werner Herzog’s “Meeting Gorbachev,” “Halston,” and “Before You Know It.”

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Has Lost Over 90% of Its Subscribers in Less Than a Year (Report)

    MoviePass users apparently hit the exits en masse after it scaled back the number of movies users could see each month: The flailing cinema-subscription provider has seen its subscriber rolls plunge from a peak of more than 3 million to just 225,000 in under a year, according to a new report. The numbers were reported [...]

  • Villains - Maika Monroe Bill Skarsgard

    SXSW Comedy Thriller 'Villains' Acquired by Gunpowder & Sky, MoviePass for U.S. Release

    Dark comedy thriller “Villains,” which premiered last month at the SXSW Film Festival, has been acquired for U.S. release by Gunpowder & Sky in association with MoviePass’ film division. G&S and MoviePass Films plans to give “Villains” a theatrical release this summer, after buying the rights from The Realm, Bron Studios genre arm. The film [...]

  • General Delegate of the Cannes Film

    Cannes Reinstates Advance Press Screenings, But Favors TV, Radio Journalists (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following last year’s backlash by film critics over changes to its screenings schedule, the Cannes Film Festival has decided to reinstate morning press screenings for movies having their gala world premieres in the evening. But there’s a catch: Only a few hundred journalists — mainly from TV and radio outlets — will be admitted, and [...]

  • Someone Great

    Film Review: ‘Someone Great’

    There simply aren’t enough modern romantic comedies that cherish the merits of female friendship in the aftermath of a romantic breakup. There are even fewer that feel like a personal, lived-in experience. Female-driven raunchcoms (like “Girls Trip”) have explored this territory to a certain extent, though many stop short of delivering genuine poignancy (like “Rough [...]

  • Actresses take part in the #metoo

    Cannes Grows More Inclusive, Boosts Number of Female Filmmakers

    In 1946, the inaugural year of the Cannes Film Festival, Barbara Virginia’s surrealist film, “Tres dias sem Deus” debuted in competition. Over the subsequent seven decades, as it has grown in stature to become one of the world’s premier film gatherings, Cannes hasn’t matched that early promise in highlighting female artists. Finally, the powers that [...]

  • Rocketman

    Cannes: 2019 Lineup Includes 'Rocketman' and Films by 13 Women

    The 72nd Cannes Film Festival has announced its lineup, unveiling an official selection that includes 13 female filmmakers, a number of genre movies, more American titles than last year and an opportunity for Elton John to make a star turn on the Croisette. Twelve of the 47 films announced Thursday are directed by women (one [...]

