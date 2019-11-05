Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q to Star in Thriller ‘The Asset’

Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson and Maggie Q will star in “The Asset,” an independent action-thriller announced on the eve of the American Film Market.

Veteran director Martin Campbell, whose credits include “Casino Royale,” is on board to direct from a Richard Wenk script about two of the world’s top assassins for hire. When Jackson’s character, a mentor to Maggie Q’s character, is murdered, the assassins journey to Vietnam to track down his killer.

Millennium Media is the production company and is launching sales at AFM, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. Producers are Arthur Sarkissian, best known for the “Rush Hour” franchise, Moshe Diamant and Rob Van Norden.

Production is due to begin in January with filming in London, Bucharest and DaNang, Vietnam. Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Gareth West, Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman. The co-executive producer is Lonnie Ramati.

Keaton was nominated for an Academy Award for “Birdman.” He’s starring as Ramsey Clark in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Jackson was nominated for an Academy Award for “Pulp Fiction.” He’s starring with Anthony Mackie in the drama “The Banker,” the closing night film of AFI Fest.

Maggie Q will next be seen in Sony/Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island.” Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Jackson is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman. Maggie Q is repped by ICM Partners & Untitled. The news was first reported by Deadline.