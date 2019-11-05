×

Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo Join Joe Carnahan's Thriller 'Leo From Toledo'

Dave McNary

CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock; Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo will star in Joe Carnahan’s thriller “Leo From Toledo.”

The project centers on a former killer for the Kansas City mob (Gibson), now hiding in witness protection and having trouble remembering simple things. A hunted man, he must race to save his estranged daughter and granddaughter.

Carnahan is directing from an original script by Dan Casey. Lawrence Grey will produce through his Grey Matter Productions banner, alongside Carnahan and Grillo under their WarParty Films banner. Noah Rosen will executive produce alongside Ben Everard of Grey Matter Productions.

MadRiver International will launch international sales at the American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, represents domestic rights.

Gibson, Grillo and Carnahan are in post-production on “Boss Level,” an action sci-fi thriller starring Grillo and Gibson, which was also directed by Carnahan.

MadRiver International’s Kimberly Fox said, “This is one we can’t wait to bring to market; it is the perfect mix of comedy and action that is needed in the marketplace today and something we know will excite audiences worldwide.”

Gibson said, “I’ve seldom had more fun than sitting in a writer’s room with producer Lawrence Grey and writer-director Joe Carnahan, while we spit balled on this story. It’s a tight, fast thriller, but its quirky observations had me in stitches. I’ve wanted to work with Lawrence for quite a while; he has a nose for great material and an ability to deliver it in style. Joe and I refer to him as the arbiter of taste. He balances both of our inner 14-year old’s.”

Gibson won the Academy Awards for best picture and best director for “Braveheart.” He received an Oscar nomination for directing “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Carnahan and Gibson are represented by CAA and Grillo is represented by CAA and Management 360.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

