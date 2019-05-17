×
Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Documentary ‘And We Go Green’ Premiering at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

And We Go Green,” a new documentary about electric street racing, will have its world debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Variety has learned.

The film is directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville. It is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is in the South of France for the Cannes premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the Quentin Tarantino film he stars in alongside Brad Pitt.

The behind-the-scenes vérité look at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship chronicles how the groundbreaking electric car racing series has matured from upstart championship to the world’s fastest-growing sport in four short years. In addition to offering compelling racing footage “And We Go Green” also dovetails with DiCaprio’s interest in combating global warming and air pollution. Stevens and DiCaprio previously teamed up on “Before the Flood,” a 2016 documentary about climate change.

“And We Go Green” will screen next Thursday at Cannes. In addition to the filmmakers and DiCaprio, guests at the screening will include Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag, former Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr., Formula E reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, Formula E drivers Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi and André Lotterer, executive producers Rick Yorn and Jon Kamen, producers Christopher St. John, Jennifer Davisson and Zara Duffy, and editor Gabriel Rhodes.

“Originally, we thought we were making a film about the environment,” Stevens and Venville said in a statement. “We realized the best way to get the world to pay attention to climate change is to make a film about people — in this case, race car drivers and an upstart with a vision to disrupt racing series forever. The life of sportsmen, the ups and downs, the excitement of racing and the innovative, life-affirming electric technology coupled with racing through the hearts of the biggest cities in the world. This was an incredible, inspiring and thrilling film to make.”

LBI Entertainment is handling worldwide sales for the title. The documentary is written by Mark Monroe and is produced by Stevens, St. John, Davisson and Duffy. Executive producers include Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Agag and Yorn.

“The documentary encapsulates the true mission and purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, to show how competition drives technological development and how the excitement of sport can have a meaningful social impact and alter perceptions of electric vehicles,” Agag said.

