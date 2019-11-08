AFM: First Look at ‘Black Beauty’ Remake With Mackenzie Foy

Mister Smith International has released an exclusive first look at its “Black Beauty” reboot, starring Mackenzie Foy (pictured) and Kate Winslet. Ashley Avis is directing the Constantin Films’ pic from her own script.

“Black Beauty” is based on Anna Sewell’s best-selling novel about the deep and enduring bond between a 17-year-old girl and the wild horse who helps her overcome the trauma of her loss following her parents’ death. Foy, whose credits include “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” “Interstellar” and the last two “Twilight” movies, will play Jo while Winslet will voice Beauty.

“Black Beauty” is being produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer, who teamed on the “Resident Evil” franchise. Martin Moszkowicz is executive producing.

International sales are being handled by Mister Smith Entertainment at AFM.