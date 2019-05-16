×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Gray Writing, Directing ‘Armageddon Time’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Gray 'The Lost City of Z' film screening, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutters

James Gray is going back to school for his next feature.

“The Lost City of Z” filmmaker will write and direct “Armageddon Time,” a memoir about growing up in Queens, New York, in the mid-1980s. In a twist, Fred Trump, the Queens-based real estate developer who sired Donald Trump, and the current president will appear as characters, although the events will unfold long before there was ever a Trump in the White House.

The movie reunites Gray with RT Features, the producer of his upcoming sci-fi epic “Ad Astra.” RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira will produce “Armageddon Time.” Gray pitched Teixeira on the idea while they were shooting “Ad Astra.” It draws on his experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens. Fred Trump served on the board of the private school and Donald Trump was an alumnus. The school’s principal will be a central character.

“It’s a personal story for James,” Teixeira told Variety. “You have the whole world of the Trumps dealing with that school and the students who go to that school.”

Related

CAA Media Finance arranged the financing for the film and will represent the sales rights at the Cannes Film Festival. Casting is under way, with principal photography set to commence in New York early next year.

“RT Features is the best partner a director could ask for — they’ve got great taste, and they know how to support the filmmaker; I’m thrilled to be working with them again,” Gray said in a statement.

Gray’s recent work includes the upcoming “Ad Astra,” a big-budget studio picture with Brad Pitt that will debut next fall, as well as the period adventure “The Lost City of Z.” But his early work such as “Little Odessa” and “We Own the Night” was often semi-autobiographical and drew on his life in the outer boroughs.

“James is back in the independent world with this film,” said Teixeira.

Before segueing to “Armageddon Times,” Gray will next direct “I Am Pilgrim” for Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Films and MGM. Gray and RT Features are represented by CAA.

RT Features is premiering three films during Cannes this year: Danielle Lessovitz’s “Port Authority” and Karim Aïnouz’s “Invisible Life” in Un Certain Regard, and Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, in Directors Fortnight. The company’s credits include “The Witch” and “Call Me by Your Name.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • IFC Launching Subscription Video On Demand

    IFC Launching Subscription Video On Demand Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films will launch a new subscription video on demand channel, Variety has learned. Dubbed IFC Films Unlimited, it will comprise theatrically released and award-winning titles such as “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” “The Trip,” “45 Years” and “The Babadook.” The movies will be furnished from the company’s distribution labels IFC Films, Sundance Selects and genre [...]

  • Atlantics

    Cannes Film Review: 'Atlantics'

    The capricious ocean is a recurrent, mesmerizing image in Mati Diop’s feature debut “Atlantics,” but given its perfidious connotations for the people of Senegal, who’ve lost so many souls to its depths, the director ensures the rolling waves remain hypnotic rather than beautiful. It’s the right decision for this romantic and melancholy film, more apt [...]

  • Susan Sarandon

    Cannes: Susan Sarandon to Star in John Krokidas’ ‘Tunnels,’ Highland to Sell Pic

    Susan Sarandon is to star in John Krokidas’ debut feature “Tunnels,” which Highland Film Group is selling in Cannes. The film is set in the wake of a school shooting, when an unlikely friendship develops between Ruby Love (Sarandon), the grandmother who raised the shooter, and Grayson Mitchell, the teenage brother of one of the [...]

  • Entertainment Education Placeholder Music

    Entertainment Education Report: The Best Films Schools for 2019

    Where does the path to diversity begin? What kickstarts fearlessness and the will to win, to create, to innovate? How do aspiring entertainment artists and executives develop the skills to tell tomorrow’s stories and find the tools to build the next generation of platforms to sustain an industry where disruption is the new normal? Without [...]

  • Kino Lorber Nabs North America to

    Kino Lorber Nabs North America to Berlin Winner 'Synonyms'

    Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Nadav Lapid’s feature drama “Synonyms,” which had its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year and won the top prize Golden Bear for best film. “Synonyms,” co-produced by director Maren Ade (“Toni Erdmann”) amongst others, is loosely based on Lapid’s own experience [...]

  • Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Despite Tim Blake Nelson’s knack for playing folksy characters in films such as “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” in his soul lurks the heart of a classicist. Nelson, who stars in HBO’s “Watchmen” series this fall, has also penned the play “Socrates,” now running at New York’s Public Theater through June 2. Doug Hughes directs, [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    Gabrielle Carteris Seeking Re-Election as SAG-AFTRA President

    SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will seek re-election as the union’s top national officer and the head of the ticket for the Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide factions. Carteris made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after actor Matthew Modine said he was running as the lead candidate for Membership First, the self-styled [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad