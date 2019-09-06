×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jack O’Connell to Play Happy Mondays Frontman in AGC Studios’ ‘Twisting My Melon’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack O'Connell'Seberg' photocall, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 30 Aug 2019
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jack O’Connell is in advanced negotiations to play Happy Mondays’ frontman Shaun Ryder in AGC Studios’ “Twisting My Melon.” The project, which AGC will fully finance and co-produce, was announced at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

In addition to O’Connell, Jason Issacs is in talks to play Derek Ryder, Shaun’s father. Holliday Grainger (“Cinderella”) will likely play Shaun’s girlfriend and Maxine Peake (“The Theory of Everything”) will portray his much-put-upon mother. The Happy Mondays were giants of the independent music scene in the U.K., combining elements of funk and psychedelia with hits such as “Hallelujah” and “Mad Cyril.”

The project was originated and developed by Matt Greenhalgh and his production company Maine Road Films. He co-wrote the screenplay with Andrew Knott and William Ash and will direct and produce the film. Greenhalgh has dramatized the rock world before, writing screenplays for the John Lennon drama “Nowhere Boy” and the Ian Curtis biopic “Control.” This marks his feature-film directing debut.

Related

“Twisting My Melon” will look at how Ryder’s relationship with his father, a working-class guitar hero dubbed the “Horseman,” was tested when he achieved his own musical success.

“Shaun Ryder is the son of John Lennon, Johnny Rotten with a few kilos of John Belushi stamped in,” Greenhalgh said in a statement. “He’s risen from the dead more times than anyone can remember, and his poetry will last forever. Shaun, and the last true working-class band – the Happy Mondays – mainlined into my musical DNA when I was sixteen years old. Like millions of others I readily boarded their ecstatic revolution. And thanks to AGC, I feel honoured to be able to author the only rock’n’roll movie I want to see”.

Also attached to produce are Mark Lane (“47 Metres Down”) of UK production outfit Tea Shop & Film Company, and Kevin Sampson. AGC’s Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford and AGC’s Callum Grant will executive produce together with Jeremy Gawade.

O’Connell is best known for anchoring “Unbroken” and “’71.” Issacs has appeared in the Harry Potter franchise and recently co-starred in “Hotel Mumbai.”

AGC Studios’ slate includes the Tate Taylor comedy “Breaking News in Yuba County” with BREAKING Allison Janney and Mila Kunis; the documentary” Ladyboss: The Jackie Collins Story”; and “the World War II action drama “Midway.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta Board 'Die

    Toronto: Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta Starring in 'Die In A Gunfight' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta have joined the cast of Collin Schiffli’s “Die in a Gunfight,” Variety has learned. The pair will play star-crossed lovers whose romance is upended by familial tensions. The film follows a young man (Boneta) who falls for the daughter (Daddario) of his father’s nemesis in New York City. At one [...]

  • Jack O'Connell'Seberg' photocall, 76th Venice Film

    Jack O'Connell to Play Happy Mondays Frontman in AGC Studios' 'Twisting My Melon'

    Jack O’Connell is in advanced negotiations to play Happy Mondays’ frontman Shaun Ryder in AGC Studios’ “Twisting My Melon.” The project, which AGC will fully finance and co-produce, was announced at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. In addition to O’Connell, Jason Issacs is in talks to play Derek Ryder, Shaun’s father. Holliday Grainger (“Cinderella”) [...]

  • Collective

    Venice Film Review: 'Collective'

    Every now and then a documentary doesn’t just open your eyes but tears you apart by exposing a moral rift with resonance far beyond the film’s home country. “Collective,” Alexander Nanau’s explosive observational documentary about unfathomable corruption at the heart of the Romanian medical industry, is such a work. Taken on its own, this chilling [...]

  • While at War

    Toronto Film Review: 'While at War'

    Alejandro Amenábar went 15 years without making a feature in Spain, and his first such since the excellent “The Sea Inside” is notable not only for being a 20th-century Spanish history lesson, but also for providing a particularly timely anti-fascist message. Climaxing in a famous speech of protest from literary lion Miguel de Unamuno, this [...]

  • Hend Sabry'The Truth' premiere, 76th Venice

    Venice: Egyptian Star Hend Sabry on Power of Women in Arab Film Industry

    Cairo-based Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, who is at the Venice Film Festival as a member of the jury for debut films, is having a good year. “The Blue Elephant 2,” a thriller with horror elements in which she stars – directed by Marwan Hamed who cast her more than a decade ago in “The Yacoubian [...]

  • Angelina Jolie

    Venice: Angelina Jolie Gives Shout-Out to Afghan Film ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’

    Angelina Jolie has given her support to female-led Afghan film “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha,” made by first-time director Sahraa Karimi. The pic, which has its world premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival, chronicles the lives of, and the difficult choices facing, three Afghan women from different social backgrounds. In a statement of support, Jolie called [...]

  • Clifton Hill

    Toronto Film Review: 'Clifton Hill'

    The notion of Niagara Falls as more than a tourist trap — as a place where people live and labor into the off-season, when the water is “turned down” and diverted to a hydroelectric plant — is the most resonant aspect of “Clifton Hill,” a Canadian noir that owes more than a little to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad