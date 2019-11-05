×

IFC Midnight Nabs Thriller ‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Clifton Hill
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

IFC Midnight has picked up U.S. rights to “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” Variety has learned.

The Canadian neo-noir premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where it went by the title “Clifton Hill.” It follows Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a young woman who returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls after her mother dies, only become obsessed with a fragmented memory of an abduction she believes she was witness to as a child. As she begins to dig deeper into the possible kidnapping, she also reunites with her estranged younger sister, Laure (Hannah Gross), and they attempt to settle their mother’s estate and sell the family motel. But Abby’s fixation on the past leads her down a rabbit hole of conspiracy that threatens to overwhelm everything. IFC Midnight will release the film on Feb. 28, 2020.

Albert Shin (“In Her Place”) directed the picture. Along with Middleton (“Downton Abbey”) and Gross (“Mindhunter”), it also has the novelty of an acting appearance by legendary director David Cronenberg (“A History of Violence”). Eric Johnson and Marie-Josée Croze round out the cast. The film was produced by Kevin Krikst and Fraser Ash of Rhombus Media, and executive produced by Rhombus’ Niv Fichman, with Adrian Love and Omar Chalabi of Elevation Pictures.

“This is exactly the kind of suspenseful drama with a compelling atmosphere that audiences will be drawn to,” said Arianna Bocco executive VP of Acquisitions and Productions of IFC Films, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented and committed team of filmmakers to bring this film to the U.S.”

“Niagara Falls is a weird and wonderful place and I’m incredibly excited to partner with IFC Midnight, which has always been a home for weird and wonderful films,” Shin said.

Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada. The deal was negotiated by Bocco and Aijah Keith of IFC Films with WTFilms representing the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Clifton Hill

    IFC Midnight Nabs Thriller 'Disappearance at Clifton Hill' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Midnight has picked up U.S. rights to “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” Variety has learned. The Canadian neo-noir premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where it went by the title “Clifton Hill.” It follows Abby (Tuppence Middleton), a young woman who returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls after her mother dies, only [...]

  • Crazy Heart Movie Addiction and Recovery

    Six Movies That Capture the Trials and Triumphs of Addiction and Recovery

    Brad Lamm, founder of West Hollywood’s Breathe Life Healing Centers, offers his picks of recent movies that capture the trials and triumphs of addiction and recovery. For more from Variety‘s Recovery Issue, in which prominent entertainment figures offer insights on navigating a sober life in Hollywood, click here. Crazy Heart, 2009 Director, writer: Scott Cooper [...]

  • Uncle by Frelle Petersen

    'Uncle,' 'Atlantis' Take Home Top Prizes in Tokyo

    “Uncle,” Danish director Frelle Petersen’s drama about a young woman’s life on a small farm with her disabled uncle, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the closing ceremony Tuesday of the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival. Shot in rural Denmark with real-life farmer Peter Hansen Tygesen playing the title role, the film had its [...]

  • Klaus

    Film Review: 'Klaus'

    Have you ever wondered how it all began, the arrangement by which a jolly old toymaker based somewhere near the North Pole makes the rounds each Christmas to bring presents to all the good little boys and girls? Personally, I remember having plenty of questions for my parents about Santa, but somehow never thought to [...]

  • Jojo Rabbit

    'Jojo Rabbit' to Open Macao Festival & Awards

    Taika Waititi’s provocative Nazi comedy “Jojo Rabbit” has been set as the opening night gala screening at the fourth edition of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao. The festival packs together a competition section that includes recent festival favorites Gitanjali Rao’s animation “Bombay Rose,” and barely fictionalize modern-day slavery drama “Buoyancy,” by Rodd Rathjen, [...]

  • Adam Driver appears in The Report

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in November 2019

    Amazon is prepping for the couch-bound holiday season with the addition of several originals to the streamer this month. The second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” starring John Krasinski premiered Nov. 1 and season 4 of “The Man in the High Castle” will follow shortly after with a Nov. 15 debut. Additionally, Adam Driver-starrer [...]

  • Booksmart

    What's Coming to Hulu in November

    As the rest of the world says goodbye to Halloween, Hulu seems to still be in the thick of the spooky season, adding some thrilling titles to its library in November, like “Freddy Vs. Jason,” “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and “Interview with a Vampire,” whose star-studded cast included Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kristen Dunst, and Thandie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad