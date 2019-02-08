‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Joins Thriller ‘The Owners’

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams is coming on board the 1990s-set thriller “The Owners,” directed by Julius Berg from a screenplay by Berg and Matthieu Gompel.

“The Owners” is based on a comic book from the artist Herrmann and written by Yves H. The film is produced by Alain de la Mata at U.K.-based Bluelight, and executive produced by XYZ Films, which will handle North American sales with Versatile handling international at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film will shoot this spring in Kent, close to London, in an isolated Victorian mansion. The story takes place in rural England with two friends — broke and on the scrap heap at 20 — being spurred on by an out-of-town sociopath to rob the elderly local doctor and his wife. Williams will portray the girlfriend of one of the perpetrators who is dead set against the plan, which results in a deadly game of cat and mouse, leaving Williams’ character fighting to save herself from a nightmare she could never have imagined.

Williams is best known for her role as Arya Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which premieres its eighth season in April. She appeared in “Early Man” with Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne and will next be seen in Marvel’s “X Men: The New Mutants” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton.

“The Owners” is Berg’s first feature, following directing credits on the Netflix series “La Forêt” and the France Télévisions series “The Crimson Rivers.” Williams is repped by Louise Johnston Management (U.K.) and WME.