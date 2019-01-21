×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Diverse Talents Pepper Variety’s Fifth 10 Europeans to Watch List

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mara Watkins Nabhaan Rizwan Steven Wouterlood
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mara Watkins Nabhaan Rizwan Steven Wouterlood

Variety has unveiled its fifth edition of 10 Europeans to Watch, spotlighting 10 rising talents from across the continent who are poised for breakthroughs in 2019. The selection includes emerging actors, directors, showrunners and cinematographers from six countries whose dynamic talents are being showcased on screens big and small, and on both sides of the camera.

The group will be feted at the upcoming Berlin Intl. Film Festival with a luncheon in partnership with Dr. Hauschka at the Gorki Apartments on Feb. 9, and at the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg party that evening at the Ritz-Carlton.

The 2019 10 Europeans to Watch:

French cinematographer and director Marine Atlan has two films screening in Berlin: her directorial feature debut, “Daniel,” premieres in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and she shot Panorama selection “Jessica Forever.”

German thesp Jonas Dassler toplines Fatih Akin’s Berlin competition pic “The Golden Glove.”

Belgian helmer Bas Devos, whose feature debut, “Violet,” won the Berlin Generation 14plus Grand Prix in 2014, is back with “Hellhole,” which premieres in this year’s Panorama.

Related

German actress Maria Dragus, can be seen in “Mary Queen of Scots” and the upcoming Eddie Izzard and Judi Dench starrer “Six Minutes to Midnight.”

German director Aron Lehmann, whose pic “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” was a surprise box office smash.

Austria’s Valerie Pachner stars in Marie Kreutzer’s Berlin premiere “The Ground Beneath My Feet” and Terrence Malick’s World War II drama “Radegund.”

Brit actor Nabhaan Rizwan stars in BBC drama “Informer.”

British showrunner Mika Watkins oversees sci-fi thriller “Origin” on YouTube Premium, marking the streamer’s first foray into high-end European scripted series.

Dutch director Steven Wouterlood, who will world-premiere his feature debut, “My Extraordinary Summer With Tess,” in the Berlinale’s Generation Kplus program.

Germany’s Fahri Yardim is the lead in Netflix crime thriller “Dogs of Berlin.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Film

  • Mara Watkins Nabhaan Rizwan Steven Wouterlood

    Diverse Talents Pepper Variety's Fifth 10 Europeans to Watch List

    Variety has unveiled its fifth edition of 10 Europeans to Watch, spotlighting 10 rising talents from across the continent who are poised for breakthroughs in 2019. The selection includes emerging actors, directors, showrunners and cinematographers from six countries whose dynamic talents are being showcased on screens big and small, and on both sides of the camera. [...]

  • Glass Movie

    Box Office: 'Glass' Shines Overseas With $48.5 Million Weekend

    After autobots and aquatic kings have dominated foreign markets over the past few weeks, a different kind of hero has risen to the top of box office charts. M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is the new champ overseas, pulling in $48.5 million from international territories. The supernatural thriller, a sequel to 2000’s “Unbreakable” and 2016’s “Split,” debuted [...]

  • Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf

    'Roma' and 'The Favourite' Lead London Critics' Circle Winners

    After ruling the U.S. critics’ award circuit, “Roma” continued its dominance on the other side of the pond, as the London Film Critics’ Circle announced its winners tonight. A week after landing seven BAFTA nominations, Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexico City memory piece landed film of the year and director of the year honors from the group [...]

  • M. Night Shyamalan Should Stop Writing

    The Big Twist M. Night Shyamalan Needs: He Should Stop Writing His Own Scripts (Column)

    Quick, name the greatest film by each of the following directors: Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, David Lean, Robert Altman, Roman Polanski, Kathryn Bigelow, Jonathan Demme. Answers will vary (mine would be: “Psycho,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Nashville,” “Chinatown,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The Silence of the Lambs”), but whatever your taste, odds are that [...]

  • Andy Vajna Dead: 'Rambo' Producer and

    Andy Vajna, 'Rambo' Producer, Dies at 74

    Andy Vajna, executive producer of several “Rambo” films as well as “Total Recall” and several “Terminator” movies, died Sunday in Budapest after a long illness. He was 74. The Hungarian National Film Fund confirmed his death, calling him a “dominant figure in the Hungarian and international film industry” who was responsible for the development of [...]

  • Glass trailer

    Box Office: 'Glass' Dominates MLK Weekend With $47 Million

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” topped box office charts during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, collecting $40 million over the weekend for a four-day sum of $47 million. If estimates hold, “Glass” will come in behind “American Sniper” ($107 million) and “Ride Along” ($48 million) as the third-best showing for both January and MLK holiday [...]

  • FICG Names Estrella Araiza As New

    Estrella Araiza To Head Up Guadalajara Intl Film Festival

    The Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival (FICG) has announced that Estrella Araiza, until now the festival’s head of industry and markets and director of the Guadalajara IntL. Film Festival in Los Angeles, has been promoted to the position of general director of the prominent Mexican festival. She replaces Ivan Trujillo, appointed director of TV UNAM. Araiza [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad