Diverse Talents Pepper Variety’s Fifth 10 Europeans to Watch List

Variety has unveiled its fifth edition of 10 Europeans to Watch, spotlighting 10 rising talents from across the continent who are poised for breakthroughs in 2019. The selection includes emerging actors, directors, showrunners and cinematographers from six countries whose dynamic talents are being showcased on screens big and small, and on both sides of the camera.

The group will be feted at the upcoming Berlin Intl. Film Festival with a luncheon in partnership with Dr. Hauschka at the Gorki Apartments on Feb. 9, and at the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg party that evening at the Ritz-Carlton.

The 2019 10 Europeans to Watch:

French cinematographer and director Marine Atlan has two films screening in Berlin: her directorial feature debut, “Daniel,” premieres in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and she shot Panorama selection “Jessica Forever.”

German thesp Jonas Dassler toplines Fatih Akin’s Berlin competition pic “The Golden Glove.”

Belgian helmer Bas Devos, whose feature debut, “Violet,” won the Berlin Generation 14plus Grand Prix in 2014, is back with “Hellhole,” which premieres in this year’s Panorama.

Related Agnieszka Holland's 'Napoleon' Among Co-Pro Series Lineup for Berlin Berlin Film Festival: First Generation Section Films Unveiled

German actress Maria Dragus, can be seen in “Mary Queen of Scots” and the upcoming Eddie Izzard and Judi Dench starrer “Six Minutes to Midnight.”

German director Aron Lehmann, whose pic “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” was a surprise box office smash.

Austria’s Valerie Pachner stars in Marie Kreutzer’s Berlin premiere “The Ground Beneath My Feet” and Terrence Malick’s World War II drama “Radegund.”

Brit actor Nabhaan Rizwan stars in BBC drama “Informer.”

British showrunner Mika Watkins oversees sci-fi thriller “Origin” on YouTube Premium, marking the streamer’s first foray into high-end European scripted series.

Dutch director Steven Wouterlood, who will world-premiere his feature debut, “My Extraordinary Summer With Tess,” in the Berlinale’s Generation Kplus program.

Germany’s Fahri Yardim is the lead in Netflix crime thriller “Dogs of Berlin.”